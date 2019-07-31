Rutgers players tour new Brown Family Locker Room
Rutgers football players recently toured the new Brown Family Locker Room, and they were quite impressed.
For good reason, too, as it’s a state-of-the-art facility, equipped with all the bells and whistles, including a barber shop.
See the Scarlet Knights’ new locker room below.
🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/ShbVEEHQPx
— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) July 30, 2019
Thank you @hollmanlockers for helping us build a state-of-the-art 🏠 for @RFootball #HollmanLockers | #TheBirthplace pic.twitter.com/NylrdtaIad
— Rutgers Scarlet Knights (@RUAthletics) July 31, 2019
Welcome to your new 🏠‼️ pic.twitter.com/eoV27urbF8
— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) July 30, 2019
.@isaih_pacheco said it best.
“We changing the culture around here.” pic.twitter.com/3jegsV4fwx
— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) July 30, 2019