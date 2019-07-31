Rutgers players tour new Brown Family Locker Room

By BTN.com staff, 23 hours ago

Rutgers players tour new Brown Family Locker Room

By BTN.com staff, 23 hours ago

Rutgers football players recently toured the new Brown Family Locker Room, and they were quite impressed.

For good reason, too, as it’s a state-of-the-art facility, equipped with all the bells and whistles, including a barber shop.

See the Scarlet Knights’ new locker room below.

Advertisement