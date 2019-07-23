Eight Big Ten teams land on NCAA.com's preseason top 25 poll
NCAA.com released its preseason top 25 poll Monday, and eight Big Ten teams made the cut.
No. 3 Ohio State, the two-time defending Big Ten champ, paces the conference, which has four teams from East and the West ranked. The Buckeyes trail only Clemson (No. 1) and Alabama (No. 2).
Here’s where the Big Ten teams land:
No. 3 Ohio State
No. 6 Michigan
No. 13 Penn State
No. 16 Wisconsin
No. 18 Iowa
No. 20 Nebraska
No. 22 Michigan State
No. 24 Northwestern