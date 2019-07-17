Big Ten writers predict Michigan to win 2019 Big Ten football title
Michigan, for the first time since 2004, will be Big Ten champions, according to cleveland.com’s ninth annual preseason Big Ten football predictions.
Half of the 34 writers polled selected the Wolverines to take the Big Ten, narrowly ahead of two-time defending champ Ohio State (14). Nebraska (2) and Northwestern (1) were the only other teams to receive a vote.
Michigan’s Big Ten title game opponent? That would be Nebraska, which finished 3.5 points ahead of second-place Iowa. The Hawkeyes and the Huskers each received 14 first-place votes.
EAST: 1. Michigan, 222 points (20 first-place votes); 2. Ohio State, 214 (14); 3. Michigan State, 156; 4. Penn State, 154; 5. Indiana, 86.5; 6. Maryland, 82.5; 7. Rutgers, 37
WEST: 1. Nebraska, 198 (14 first-place votes); 2. Iowa, 194.5 (14); 3. Wisconsin, 172.5 (4); 4. Northwestern, 142.5 (1); 5. Purdue, 110.5; 6. Minnesota, 100 (1); 7. Illinois, 34
The writers also selected B1G offensive and defensive player of the year, going to Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor and Ohio State DE Chase Young, respectively. See the full individual superlative results.
