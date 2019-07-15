Big Ten Bucket List - Wisconsin: BTN LiveBIG
Summer is upon us, and we know that probably the last thing you want to think about is the school year. But, whether you’re a seasoned senior or an incoming freshman, it is never too late – or too early – to brush up on all that your Big Ten university has to offer.
So, we asked the experts from all fourteen universities to round up a list of can’t-miss items, from cool locations to creative programs, which students would be remiss in missing out on. Consider it your collegiate bucket list. If these are news to you, we hope you’re inspired to adventure. If you’ve already checked off a few of these, also great; please let us know in the comments below.
See a sunset on the Memorial Union Terrace
With Babcock Hall ice cream or beverage in hand, settle into a sunburst terrace chair and let yourself be bathed in the golden light of late afternoon. The Hoofers steam horn sounds, beckoning sailboats that glide into the marina for the night. Talk with friends and listen to bands performing on the lakefront stage, as the shadows of the oak trees lengthen and the sun sinks in a blaze of color reflected on the lake’s glossy surface.
Jump around at a football game
An electric hum fills the stadium at the end of the third quarter at Camp Randall. The bowl rocks with the bold opening chords of the classic song by House of Pain. Fans rise to their feet. As the driving beat fills the stadium, everyone, well, jumps around. Arms wave, bodies bounce up and down, heads nod – everyone is caught up in the ancient urge to dance together. Even players on the field join in the joyful moment.
Chuck a snowball in the Battle for Bascom
A sloping, tree-lined lawn at the center of campus, Bascom Hill is a prime spot for lounging in the summer. But any student will tell you the hill’s most important event is The Battle for Bascom. When the winter snow is just right, students from the Southeast residence halls face off against those from Lakeshore on opposite sides of the hill. Then they battle it out the best way Badgers know how — a gigantic snowstorm of a snowball fight. You may want to bring your chemistry goggles for optical protection. This fight is not for the faint of heart.
Attend a bonfire on Picnic Point
If you take the Lakeshore Path away from Madison’s bustling downtown, it will lead you to the peaceful, woodsy pleasure of Picnic Point — a narrow finger of land extending nearly a mile out into Lake Mendota. You’ll pass Native American effigy mounds and enjoy views of Madison’s iconic Capitol dome across the water. As nightfall nears, you can build a bonfire, roast some marshmallows and listen to the frogs croak, all within sight of downtown.
Study until late at night in Memorial Library’s carrels
“The cages” on the library’s upper floors have a definite Hogwarts vibe, with decades-old messages carved into the desks. Metal doors close you inside, leaving you sequestered with your studies. The library is famous for its silence that allows students to focus on their homework in peace, with no other human in sight.
-University Communications, University of Wisconsin-Madison