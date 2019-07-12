Eight Big Ten names make Andy Katz's top 25 players for 2019-20
BTN contributor Andy Katz released his top 25 players for the 2019-20 college basketball season, and eight Big Ten players made his NCAA.com countdown.
Not surprisingly, Michigan State star and reigning Big Ten player of the year Cassius Winston tops the list, coming in ahead of Marquette’s Markus Howard and Seton Hall’s Myles Powell.
Here are the B1G names on Katz’s list:
22. Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois
20. Xavier Tillman, Michigan State
19. Trevion Williams, Purdue
18. Jalen Smith, Maryland
15. Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State
10. Lamar Stevens, Penn State
9. Anthony Cowan, Maryland
1. Cassius Winston, Michigan State
TOP 5! 🔥@TheAndyKatz's Top 25 Players countdown is complete!
5. Cole Anthony, @UNC_Basketball
4. James Wiseman, @Memphis_MBB
3. Myles Powell, @SetonHallMBB
2. Markus Howard, @MarquetteMBB
1. Cassius Winston, @MSU_Basketball pic.twitter.com/dskRkOeXBI
— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) July 12, 2019