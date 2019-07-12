Eight Big Ten names make Andy Katz's top 25 players for 2019-20

BTN contributor Andy Katz released his top 25 players for the 2019-20 college basketball season, and eight Big Ten players made his NCAA.com countdown.

Not surprisingly, Michigan State star and reigning Big Ten player of the year Cassius Winston tops the list, coming in ahead of Marquette’s Markus Howard and Seton Hall’s Myles Powell.

Here are the B1G names on Katz’s list:

22. Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois

20. Xavier Tillman, Michigan State

19. Trevion Williams, Purdue

18. Jalen Smith, Maryland

15. Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State

10. Lamar Stevens, Penn State

9. Anthony Cowan, Maryland

1. Cassius Winston, Michigan State

View full countdown.