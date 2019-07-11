Three Hall of Famers will attend 2019 Big Ten Media Days
The Big Ten announced Wednesday that three Hall of Famers, Lorenzo White of Michigan State, Tom Osborne of Nebraska and Barry Alvarez of Wisconsin, will attend the 2019 Big Ten Football Kickoff Luncheon, held Friday, July 19, in the International Ballroom at the Hilton Chicago.
White will be recognized as a member of the 2019 College Football Hall of Fame class, and will be available for autographs and take part in group interviews during the luncheon. Osborne and Alvarez will also be interviewed during the luncheon as the conference celebrates the 150th anniversary of college football.
The action kicks off at 10 a.m. CT with an opportunity to get autographs from White and the 14 current Big Ten coaches. Around 10:50 a.m., fans can get group pictures of the current coaches and students in attendance. The luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. and will feature highlight videos, group interviews conducted by ESPN’s Rece Davis and Laura Rutledge with coaches, students, Hall of Famers and much more, including door prizes highlighted by a free trip to the 2019 Big Ten Football Championship Game and the 2020 Rose Bowl Game.
.@cfbhall honorees Michigan State’s Lorenzo White, Nebraska’s Tom Osborne and Wisconsin’s Barry Alvarez to attend the 48th annual Big Ten Football Kickoff Luncheon. https://t.co/Dqmh1GIep5 #B1GFootball x #B1GMediaDay pic.twitter.com/NE0jZ8acVc
— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) July 10, 2019