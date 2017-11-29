10 things to know about fifth College Football Playoff rankings
The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings were released Tuesday night, and the Big Ten has a team in the top four for the first time in the five polls.
No. 4 Wisconsin paces a quintet of Big Ten teams in the rankings. That being the case, the Badgers are almost guaranteed a CFP berth with a win over Ohio State in the Big Ten title game Saturday night in Indianapolis.
Here are 10 nuggets about the fifth poll:
1. Every team currently in the top 15 moved at least one spot in either direction.
2. The Big Ten and SEC lead the way with five teams apiece in the latest rankings.
3. Clemson jumped two spots to No. 1 and is the third different team (Alabama & Georgia) to top the poll in the five weeks of this year’s CFP rankings.
4. Half of the top 10 teams (Alabama, Wisconsin, Georgia, Penn State & USC) don’t have a win against a fellow top 10 team.
5. No. 2 Auburn is the first two-loss team to be ranked in the history of the CFP rankings.
6. Auburn is the only team with multiple wins against top 10 teams (No. 5 Alabama & No. 6 Georgia).
7. No. 5 Alabama is out of the top 4 for the first time since Nov. 11, 2014.
8. Eight of the top 10 teams are in action this week, and they’re all playing against a ranked opponent. Alabama and Penn State are the only ones off.
9. The top three teams (Clemson, Auburn, Oklahoma) each have three wins against ranked teams, as does No. 5 Alabama, with Fresno State entering the rankings.
10. The nation’s lone undefeated teams, Wisconsin and UCF, come in at No. 4 and No. 14, respectively.
***
|Playoff Selection Committee Poll
|Rankings as of 11/28/2017
|Rank
|School
|Prev
|1
|Clemson (11-1)
|3
|2
|Auburn (10-2)
|6
|3
|Oklahoma (11-1)
|4
|4
|Wisconsin (12-0)
|5
|5
|Alabama (11-1)
|1
|6
|Georgia (11-1)
|7
|7
|Miami (FL) (10-1)
|2
|8
|Ohio State (10-2)
|9
|9
|Penn State (10-2)
|10
|10
|USC (10-2)
|11
|11
|TCU (10-2)
|12
|12
|Stanford (9-3)
|21
|13
|Washington (10-2)
|17
|14
|UCF (11-0)
|15
|15
|Notre Dame (9-3)
|8
|16
|Michigan State (9-3)
|16
|17
|LSU (9-3)
|18
|18
|Washington State (9-3)
|13
|19
|Oklahoma State (9-3)
|19
|20
|Memphis (10-1)
|20
|21
|Northwestern (9-3)
|22
|22
|Virginia Tech (9-3)
|25
|23
|Mississippi State (8-4)
|14
|24
|North Carolina State (8-4)
|NR
|25
|Fresno State (9-3)
|NR