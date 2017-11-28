No. 4 Wisconsin enters top four of latest College Football Playoff rankings
The Big Ten has a team in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings for the first time this season.
Big Ten West Champion and undefeated Wisconsin is that team, coming in at No. 4 in the fifth poll, released Tuesday night.
No. 8 Ohio State, No. 9 Penn State, No. 16 Michigan State and No. 21 Northwestern follow the Badgers this week. Wisconsin faces Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game Saturday.
View the full rankings below.
|Playoff Selection Committee Poll
|Rankings as of 11/28/2017
|Rank
|School
|Prev
|1
|Clemson (11-1)
|3
|2
|Auburn (10-2)
|6
|3
|Oklahoma (11-1)
|4
|4
|Wisconsin (12-0)
|5
|5
|Alabama (11-1)
|1
|6
|Georgia (11-1)
|7
|7
|Miami (FL) (10-1)
|2
|8
|Ohio State (10-2)
|9
|9
|Penn State (10-2)
|10
|10
|USC (10-2)
|11
|11
|TCU (10-2)
|12
|12
|Stanford (9-3)
|21
|13
|Washington (10-2)
|17
|14
|UCF (11-0)
|15
|15
|Notre Dame (9-3)
|8
|16
|Michigan State (9-3)
|16
|17
|LSU (9-3)
|18
|18
|Washington State (9-3)
|13
|19
|Oklahoma State (9-3)
|19
|20
|Memphis (10-1)
|20
|21
|Northwestern (9-3)
|22
|22
|Virginia Tech (9-3)
|25
|23
|Mississippi State (8-4)
|14
|24
|North Carolina State (8-4)
|NR
|25
|Fresno State (9-3)
|NR