10 things to know about the third 2017 CFP rankings
The third installment of the College Football Playoff rankings was released Tuesday night, and No. 5 Wisconsin paces six Big Ten teams.
Learn more about the latest rankings below.
1. There was movement in every spot of the top 10 this week after having the top 5 remain unchanged a week ago.
2. The Big Ten leads the way with six teams for the second straight week, which is the most the conference has ever had in a single week in the CFP era.
3. The Big Ten and the SEC each have three teams ranked in the top 10.
4. No. 5 Wisconsin gives the Big Ten its first team in the top 5 of this year’s rankings.
5. No team ranked lower than No. 9 in the third rankings has made the playoff in the first three seasons. Michigan State was No. 9 at this time in 2015, the season it made the playoff. This year, Ohio State is No. 9.
6. Week 12 features just one matchup between ranked teams: No. 24 Michigan at No. 5 Wisconsin.
7. Miami’s four wins by one possession (8 points) are the most of any top 10 team.
8. No. 14 Washington State, up five spots, and No. 18 Washington, down nine spots, are the biggest movers this week.
9. No. 2 Clemson continues to have the most wins (7) vs. opponents .500 or better, while No. 1 Alabama, No. 4 Oklahoma and No. 8 Notre Dame all have six.
10. New to the rankings this week: No. 22 Stanford, No. 24 Michigan and No. 25 Boise State, replacing Virginia Tech (17), Iowa (20) and Iowa State (21).
***
MORE BIG TEN NOTES
No. 5 Wisconsin
- Ranked for ninth straight time, all in the top 10
- Ranked in 17 of 22 all-time CFP rankings
No. 9 Ohio State
- Ranked in top 10 in 19 of last 20 CFP rankings.
- One of three teams to be slotted in all 22 CFP rankings, joining Alabama and Clemson
No. 10 Penn State
- Ranked in top 10 in eight of last nine CFP rankings.
- Appears in ninth straight ranking after not being in the first 13
No. 17 Michigan State
- Ranked in 16 of 22 all-time rankings, third-most of any Big Ten school
- Ranked five spots higher than AP poll, which is second-biggest differential of any team in CFP rankings
- Eight of 10 opponents are .500 or better
No. 23 Northwestern
- It and Boise State are the only teams in the CFP Top 25 that aren’t ranked in the AP Poll
- 1-2 vs CFP Top 25 and lowest ranked school with three losses
No. 24 Michigan
- First time in CFP rankings since finishing sixth in final CFP ranking in 2016
- Winless (0-2) vs current CFP Top 25
- Lowest ranked power conference school with two losses