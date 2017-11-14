No. 5 Wisconsin leads six Big Ten teams in CFP rankings

By BTN.com staff, 5 hours ago

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

For the second straight week, the Big Ten puts six teams in the College Football Playoff rankings, released Tuesday night.

No. 5 Wisconsin paces the Big Ten contingent, which also includes No. 9 Ohio State, No. 10 Penn State, No. 17 Michigan State, No. 23 Northwestern and No. 24 Michigan

View the full poll below.

Playoff Selection Committee Poll
Rankings as of 11/14/2017
Rank School Prev
1 Alabama (10-0) 2
2 Clemson (9-1) 4
3 Miami (FL) (9-0) 7
4 Oklahoma (9-1) 5
5 Wisconsin (10-0) 8
6 Auburn (8-2) 10
7 Georgia (9-1) 1
8 Notre Dame (8-2) 3
9 Ohio State (8-2) 13
10 Penn State (8-2) 14
11 USC (9-2) 11
12 TCU (8-2) 6
13 Oklahoma State (8-2) 15
14 Washington State (9-2) 19
15 UCF (9-0) 18
16 Mississippi State (7-3) 16
17 Michigan State (7-3) 12
18 Washington (8-2) 9
19 North Carolina State (7-3) 23
20 LSU (7-3) 24
21 Memphis (8-1) 22
22 Stanford (7-3) NR
23 Northwestern (7-3) 25
24 Michigan (8-2) NR
25 Boise State (8-2) NR
