No. 5 Wisconsin leads six Big Ten teams in CFP rankings
For the second straight week, the Big Ten puts six teams in the College Football Playoff rankings, released Tuesday night.
No. 5 Wisconsin paces the Big Ten contingent, which also includes No. 9 Ohio State, No. 10 Penn State, No. 17 Michigan State, No. 23 Northwestern and No. 24 Michigan
View the full poll below.
|Playoff Selection Committee Poll
|Rankings as of 11/14/2017
|Rank
|School
|Prev
|1
|Alabama (10-0)
|2
|2
|Clemson (9-1)
|4
|3
|Miami (FL) (9-0)
|7
|4
|Oklahoma (9-1)
|5
|5
|Wisconsin (10-0)
|8
|6
|Auburn (8-2)
|10
|7
|Georgia (9-1)
|1
|8
|Notre Dame (8-2)
|3
|9
|Ohio State (8-2)
|13
|10
|Penn State (8-2)
|14
|11
|USC (9-2)
|11
|12
|TCU (8-2)
|6
|13
|Oklahoma State (8-2)
|15
|14
|Washington State (9-2)
|19
|15
|UCF (9-0)
|18
|16
|Mississippi State (7-3)
|16
|17
|Michigan State (7-3)
|12
|18
|Washington (8-2)
|9
|19
|North Carolina State (7-3)
|23
|20
|LSU (7-3)
|24
|21
|Memphis (8-1)
|22
|22
|Stanford (7-3)
|NR
|23
|Northwestern (7-3)
|25
|24
|Michigan (8-2)
|NR
|25
|Boise State (8-2)
|NR