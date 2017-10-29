Big Ten Power Rankings: Ohio State takes over top spot in post-Week 9 list
Move over, Penn State: Ohio State is the new king of the Big Ten. Do we really know how good Wisconsin is?
It’s time for my latest Big Ten Power Rankings, presented by ArcelorMittal.
1. Ohio State (7-1, 5-0). J.T. Barrett saved the Buckeyes’ playoff hopes and cast himself into the Heisman race with a huge comeback win vs. Penn State.
Last week: 3
Up next: at Iowa
2. Penn State (7-1, 4-1). The offense got stymied by Ohio State. The perfect season is over. And the playoff dreams may be, too.
Last week: 1
Up next: at Michigan State
3. Wisconsin (8-0, 5-0). It wasn’t pretty—it rarely is—but the Badgers just keep on winning. A 12-0 mark looks very possible.
Last week: 2
Up next: at Indiana
4. Northwestern (5-3, 3-2). That’s three wins in a row for the Wildcats, who have a good chance to win-out. Really.
Last week: 6
Up next: at Nebraska
5. Michigan State (6-2, 4-1). The four-game winning streak is over the Spartans, who need more from their ground game.
Last week: 4
Up next: Penn State
6. Michigan (6-2, 3-2). Say “hello” to Brandon Peters, who could be the starting QB until 2020.
Last week: 5
Up next: Minnesota
7. Iowa (5-3, 2-3). The Hawkeyes aren’t pretty, but they have a formula that works. The run game needs to improve.
Last week: 7
Up next: Ohio State
8. Nebraska (4-4, 3-2). The Cornhuskers showed fight by rallying in the fourth quarter to steal a win at Purdue. Good for Mike Riley!
Last week: 8
Up next: Northwestern
9. Maryland (4-4, 2-3). The Terrapins scored a big home win vs. Indiana to end a three-game losing skid. This is a resilient team.
Last week: 13
Up next: at Rutgers
10. Rutgers (3-5, 2-3). The two-game winning streak is over, but the Scarlet Knights are making progress under Chris Ash.
Last week: 10
Up next: Maryland
11. Indiana (3-5, 0-5). The Hoosiers are still winless in the Big Ten. Will this team make a bowl?
Last week: 9
Up next: Wisconsin
12. Minnesota (4-4, 1-4). The Golden Gophers just can’t scratch out enough consistency on offense, as the passing game struggles.
Last week: 12
Up next: at Michigan
13. Purdue (3-5, 1-4). That’s two horrid losses in a row. Remember when it looked like this team had a good chance to make a bowl? Forget it. Purdue has turned into a pumpkin.
Last week: 11
Up next: Illinois
14. Illinois (2-6, 0-5). The commitment to youth isn’t easy to watch, as the losses continue to mount.
Last week: 14
Up next: at Purdue