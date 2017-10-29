Week 9 Big Ten game predictions revisited

By Brent Yarina, BTN.com Senior Editor, 11 mins ago

Week 9 Big Ten game predictions revisited

By Brent Yarina, BTN.com Senior Editor, 11 mins ago

Before we turn our attention to Week 10, it’s time to revisit how BTN.com senior writer Tom Dienhart and Big Ten fans did with their Week 9 Big Ten game predictions.

Dienhart went 5-2, while the fans went 3-4, which puts us in a tie atop the season standings.

See all of our Week 9 predictions below.

Tom DienhartTom Dienhart (@BTNTomDienhart)
2017 record: 59-18
Week 9 record: 5-2
Week 9 picks: Michigan 48, Rutgers 0; Wisconsin 50, Illinois 13; Indiana 28, Maryland 27; Ohio State 29, Penn State 27; Northwestern 17, Michigan State 14; Iowa 31, Minnesota 21; Purdue 24, Nebraska 21

FansBig Ten fans
2017 record: 59-18
Week 9 record: 3-4
Week 9 picks: See polls below

Michigan 35, Rutgers 14

Wisconsin 24, Illinois 10

Maryland 42, Indiana 39

Ohio State 39, Penn State 38

Northwestern 39, Michigan State 31 – 3OT

Iowa 17, Minnesota 10

Nebraska 25, Purdue 24

Advertisement

BTN Plus on BTN2Go

BTN Plus on BTN2Go

Events
all times ET
Today
12:00 PMNorthwestern at Penn St.Watch
12:30 PMB1G Tournament: #5 Rutgers vs. #4 NorthwesternWatch
1:00 PMPurdue at MarylandWatch
1:00 PMB1G Tournament: #2 Maryland vs. #7 Michigan StateWatch
1:00 PMB1G Tournament: #5 Penn State vs. #4 RutgersWatch
3:30 PMB1G Tournament: #7 Purdue vs. #2 NorthwesternWatch
4:00 PMWisconsin at MinnesotaWatch
4:00 PMB1G Tournament: #8 Iowa vs. #1 Ohio StateWatch

Watch hundreds of live non-televised Big Ten events via BTN Plus on BTN2Go.