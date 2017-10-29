Week 9 Big Ten game predictions revisited
Before we turn our attention to Week 10, it’s time to revisit how BTN.com senior writer Tom Dienhart and Big Ten fans did with their Week 9 Big Ten game predictions.
Dienhart went 5-2, while the fans went 3-4, which puts us in a tie atop the season standings.
See all of our Week 9 predictions below.
Tom Dienhart (@BTNTomDienhart)
2017 record: 59-18
Week 9 record: 5-2
Week 9 picks: Michigan 48, Rutgers 0; Wisconsin 50, Illinois 13;
Indiana 28, Maryland 27; Ohio State 29, Penn State 27; Northwestern 17, Michigan State 14; Iowa 31, Minnesota 21; Purdue 24, Nebraska 21
Big Ten fans
2017 record: 59-18
Week 9 record: 3-4
Week 9 picks: See polls below
Michigan 35, Rutgers 14
Wisconsin 24, Illinois 10
Maryland 42, Indiana 39
Ohio State 39, Penn State 38
Northwestern 39, Michigan State 31 – 3OT
Iowa 17, Minnesota 10
Nebraska 25, Purdue 24