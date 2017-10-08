Big Ten Power Rankings: Michigan State soars in post-Week 6 poll

By Tom Dienhart, BTN.com Senior Writer, 7 hours ago

Michigan State is a fast-riser in my latest Big Ten Power Rankings, presented by ArcelorMittal. But Penn State and Wisconsin still rule the roost, while Ohio State continues to improve.

See my full post-Week 6 list below.

1. Penn State (6-0, 3-0). The Nittany Lions head into the bye week playing some of the best defensive football in the Big Ten. Oh, and they also have the No. 1 Heisman contender.
Last week: 1
Up next: off; Michigan Oct. 21

2. Wisconsin (5-0, 2-0). Has there ever been a better true freshman running back in Big Ten annals than Jonathan Taylor? Nope.
Last week: 2
Up next: Purdue

3. Ohio State (5-1, 3-0). The Buckeyes are essentially through their “preseason” schedule. Time to see if that passing game really has improved since the Oklahoma loss.
Last week: 4
Up next: at Nebraska

4. Michigan State (4-1, 2-0). The redemption tour continues with a monster win at Michigan. The Spartans already have surpassed last year’s win total.
Last week: 9
Up next: at Minnesota

5. Michigan (4-1, 1-1). The wheels came off in a rain-soaked loss to Michigan State. Now what? Paging the offense … paging the offense.
Last week: 3
Up next: at Indiana

6. Iowa: (4-2, 1-2). The two-game skid is over. And the offense showed a lot of life. How good will QB Nate Stanley be? Good.
Last week: 5
Up next: off; at Northwestern, Oct, 21

7. Purdue (3-2, 1-1). The wild win over Minnesota may be an impetus to a postseason bid. Go ahead and give Jeff Brohm the Coach of the Year trophy.
Last week: 6
Up next: at Wisconsin

8. Maryland (3-2, 1-1). Does any team have worse luck at QB? No shame in losing at Ohio State. Better days are ahead for this rising program.
Last week: 8
Up next: Northwestern

9. Nebraska (3-3, 2-1). A home loss to Wisconsin was a cold bucket of water over the head after opening 2-0 in the Big Ten.
Last week: 12
Up next: Ohio State

10. Minnesota (3-2, 0-2). P.J. Fleck is still looking for his first Big Ten win. The offense needs more from the pass game.
Last week: 7
Up next: Michigan State

11. Indiana (3-2, 0-2). The Peyton Ramsey era has begun in Bloomington. And it looks like things could be a lot of fun with a QB who fits with what Tom Allen wants to do.
Last week: 11
Up next: Michigan

12. Northwestern (2-3, 0-2). QB Clayton Thorson is struggling, tossing four interceptions in the last two games. Justin Jackson has just 91 combined yards rushing the last two games.
Last week: 10
Up next: at Maryland

13. Illinois (2-3, 0-2). Jeff George Jr. breathed some life into the offense and allowed the staff to utilize a strong group of wideouts.
Last week: 13
Up next: Rutgers

14. Rutgers (1-4, 0-2). The Scarlet Knights had the week off. They presumably worked on their offense. What’s gonna happen at quarterback?
Last week: 14
Up next: at Illinois

