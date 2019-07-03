Sizing up conference schedules in wide-open Big Ten West
Look around the college football landscape, and one won’t find a more unpredictable division than the Big Ten West.
A case can be made for nearly every team, from Indy-regular Wisconsin to up-and-coming Purdue. In the end, in a division that figures to be deep and competitive, it could come down to the crossovers.
This year, it’s the West’s turn to host two of the three games versus the East.
Here’s a look at the West teams’ slates:
ILLINOIS
Home: Nebraska; Wisconsin; Northwestern
Away: Minnesota; Purdue, Iowa
Crossovers: vs. Michigan; vs. Rutgers; at Michigan State
IOWA
H: Purdue; Minnesota; Illinois
A: Northwestern; Wisconsin; Nebraska
C: vs. Rutgers; at Michigan; vs. Penn State
MINNESOTA
H: Illinois; Nebraska; Wisconsin
A: Purdue; Iowa; Northwestern
C: at Rutgers; vs. Maryland; vs. Penn State
NEBRASKA
H: Northwestern; Wisconsin; Iowa
A: Illinois; Minnesota; Purdue
C: vs. Ohio State; vs. Indiana; at Maryland
NORTHWESTERN
H: Iowa; Purdue; Minnesota
A: Wisconsin, Nebraska; Illinois
C: vs. Michigan State; vs. Ohio State; at Indiana
PURDUE
H: Minnesota; Illinois; Nebraska
A: Iowa; Northwestern; Wisconsin
C: at Penn State; vs. Maryland; vs. Indiana
WISCONSIN
H: Northwestern; Iowa; Purdue
A: Illinois; Nebraska; Minnesota
C: vs. Michigan; vs. Michigan State; at Ohio State
Here are some quick takeaways:
1. Wisconsin’s crossovers (vs. Michigan; vs. Michigan State; at Ohio State) are as hard as it gets – even with the two home dates.
2. Iowa (Northwestern; Wisconsin; Nebraska; Michigan) and Purdue (Iowa; Northwestern; Wisconsin; Penn State) have the most challenging away games.
3. Nebraska has the most favorable intradivision draws (H: Northwestern; Wisconsin; Iowa | A: Illinois; Minnesota; Purdue).
4. Minnesota has the most manageable crossovers (at Rutgers; vs, Maryland; vs. Penn State).