Big Ten names on 2019 NBA Summer League rosters
NBA Summer League opens Monday, with three days of action in Salt Lake City and California, and continues Friday in Vegas.
Here’s a look at Big Ten names on the rosters:
Atlanta Hawks
Bruno Fernando, Maryland
Nick Ward, Michigan State
Boston Celtics
Carsen Edwards, Purdue
Chicago Bulls
Ethan Happ, Wisconsin
Cleveland Cavaliers
Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, Michigan
Dallas Mavericks
Isaiah Roby, Nebraska
Josh Reaves, Penn State
Denver Nuggets
Kenny Goins, Michigan State
Jae’Sean Tate, Ohio State
Detroit Pistons
Matt McQuaid, Michigan State
Jarrod Uthoff, Iowa
Golden State Warriors
Jordan Poole, Michigan
Los Angeles Clippers
Amir Coffey, Minnesota
Nigel Hayes, Wisconsin
Miami Heat
Duncan Robinson, Michigan
Milwaukee Bucks
DJ Wilson, Michigan
Minnesota Timberwolves
Jordan Murphy, Minnesota
New York Knicks
Iggy Brazdeikis, Michigan
Zak Irvin, Michigan
Orlando Magic
Dererk Pardon, Northwestern
Vic Law, Northwestern
Phoenix Suns
James Palmer Jr., Nebraska
Sacramento Kings
Caleb Swanigan, Purdue
San Antonio Spurs
Darius Morris, Michigan
Utah Jazz
Juwan Morgan, Indiana
Washington Wizards
Moe Wagner, Michigan