Big Ten names on 2019 NBA Summer League rosters

NBA Summer League opens Monday, with three days of action in Salt Lake City and California, and continues Friday in Vegas.

[ MORE: Get all of your NBA Summer League coverage ]

Here’s a look at Big Ten names on the rosters:

Atlanta Hawks

Bruno Fernando, Maryland

Nick Ward, Michigan State

Boston Celtics

Carsen Edwards, Purdue

Chicago Bulls

Ethan Happ, Wisconsin

Cleveland Cavaliers

Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, Michigan

Dallas Mavericks

Isaiah Roby, Nebraska

Josh Reaves, Penn State

Denver Nuggets

Kenny Goins, Michigan State

Jae’Sean Tate, Ohio State

Detroit Pistons

Matt McQuaid, Michigan State

Jarrod Uthoff, Iowa

Golden State Warriors

Jordan Poole, Michigan

Los Angeles Clippers

Amir Coffey, Minnesota

Nigel Hayes, Wisconsin

Miami Heat

Duncan Robinson, Michigan

Milwaukee Bucks

DJ Wilson, Michigan

Minnesota Timberwolves

Jordan Murphy, Minnesota

New York Knicks

Iggy Brazdeikis, Michigan

Zak Irvin, Michigan

Orlando Magic

Dererk Pardon, Northwestern

Vic Law, Northwestern

Phoenix Suns

James Palmer Jr., Nebraska

Sacramento Kings

Caleb Swanigan, Purdue

San Antonio Spurs

Darius Morris, Michigan

Utah Jazz

Juwan Morgan, Indiana

Washington Wizards

Moe Wagner, Michigan