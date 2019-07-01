Big Ten names on 2019 NBA Summer League rosters

By BTN.com staff, 9 hours ago

NBA Summer League opens Monday, with three days of action in Salt Lake City and California, and continues Friday in Vegas.

Here’s a look at Big Ten names on the rosters:

Atlanta Hawks
Bruno Fernando, Maryland
Nick Ward, Michigan State

Boston Celtics
Carsen Edwards, Purdue

Chicago Bulls
Ethan Happ, Wisconsin

Cleveland Cavaliers
Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, Michigan

Dallas Mavericks 
Isaiah Roby, Nebraska
Josh Reaves, Penn State

Denver Nuggets
Kenny Goins, Michigan State
Jae’Sean Tate, Ohio State

Detroit Pistons
Matt McQuaid, Michigan State
Jarrod Uthoff, Iowa

Golden State Warriors
Jordan Poole, Michigan

Los Angeles Clippers
Amir Coffey, Minnesota
Nigel Hayes, Wisconsin

Miami Heat
Duncan Robinson, Michigan

Milwaukee Bucks
DJ Wilson, Michigan

Minnesota Timberwolves
Jordan Murphy, Minnesota

New York Knicks
Iggy Brazdeikis, Michigan
Zak Irvin, Michigan

Orlando Magic
Dererk Pardon, Northwestern
Vic Law, Northwestern

Phoenix Suns
James Palmer Jr., Nebraska

Sacramento Kings
Caleb Swanigan, Purdue

San Antonio Spurs
Darius Morris, Michigan

Utah Jazz
Juwan Morgan, Indiana

Washington Wizards
Moe Wagner, Michigan

