Romeo Langford paces six B1G names in 2019 NBA Draft

Six former Big Ten stars were selected in the 2019 NBA Draft on Thursday night.

Indiana’s Romeo Langford ( R1, No. 14, Boston) was the first B1G name off the board, followed by Michigan’s Jordan Poole (R1, No. 28, Golden State), Purdue Carsen Edwards (R2, No. 33, Philadelphia/traded to Boston), Maryland’s Bruno Fernando (R2, No. 34, Philadelphia/traded to Atlanta), Nebraska’s Isaiah Roby (R2, No. 45, Detroit/traded to Dallas) and Michigan’s Iggy Brazdeikis (R2, No. 47, Sacramento/traded to New York).

Notable from the draft selections:

Roby is the first Nebraska player drafted since 1999.

Fernando is the first Angolan player ever drafted.

College rivals Langford and Edwards will be pro teammates.

Relive the B1G picks below.

1.14 Indiana’s Romeo Langford

*****

1.28 Michigan’s Jordan Poole

What were the Splash Bros missing on the @warriors? 🧐 A Poole party. 💦 pic.twitter.com/vl7Gsf7J3p — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) June 21, 2019

*****

2.33 Purdue’s Carsen Edwards

Boston making B1G moves tonight. 😈 First they drafted Romeo Langford at 14. Now @Cboogie_3 is bringing buckets to the @celtics: pic.twitter.com/aNflIQlWE2 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) June 21, 2019

*****

2.34 Maryland Bruno Fernando

*****

2.45 Nebraska’s Isaiah Roby

*****

2.47 Michigan’s Iggy Brazdeikis