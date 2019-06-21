Romeo Langford paces six B1G names in 2019 NBA Draft

By BTN.com staff, 6 hours ago

Six former Big Ten stars were selected in the 2019 NBA Draft on Thursday night.

Indiana’s Romeo Langford ( R1, No. 14, Boston) was the first B1G name off the board, followed by Michigan’s Jordan Poole (R1, No. 28, Golden State), Purdue Carsen Edwards (R2, No. 33, Philadelphia/traded to Boston), Maryland’s Bruno Fernando (R2, No. 34, Philadelphia/traded to Atlanta), Nebraska’s Isaiah Roby (R2, No. 45, Detroit/traded to Dallas) and Michigan’s Iggy Brazdeikis (R2, No. 47, Sacramento/traded to New York).

Notable from the draft selections:

  • Roby is the first Nebraska player drafted since 1999.
  • Fernando is the first Angolan player ever drafted.
  • College rivals Langford and Edwards will be pro teammates.

Relive the B1G picks below.

1.14 Indiana’s Romeo Langford 

*****

1.28 Michigan’s Jordan Poole

*****

2.33 Purdue’s Carsen Edwards

*****

2.34 Maryland Bruno Fernando

*****

2.45 Nebraska’s Isaiah Roby

*****

2.47 Michigan’s Iggy Brazdeikis

