View the matchups for the 2019 Gavitt Games

The matchups for the 2019 Gavitt Games were released Wednesday afternoon, and the fifth year of the series between the Big Ten and BIG EAST will be played November 11-14.

It all starts with DePaul at Iowa on Monday, Nov. 11, with at least two games a night Tuesday-Thursday.

All eight games will air on BTN or FS1, to be announced at a later date.

View the full Gavitt Games schedule below.

Monday, November 11

DePaul at Iowa

Tuesday, November 12

Creighton at Michigan

Minnesota at Butler

Wednesday, November 13

Villanova at Ohio State

Purdue at Marquette

Providence at Northwestern

Thursday, November 14

Michigan State at Seton Hall

Penn State at Georgetown