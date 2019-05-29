View the matchups for the 2019 Gavitt Games
The matchups for the 2019 Gavitt Games were released Wednesday afternoon, and the fifth year of the series between the Big Ten and BIG EAST will be played November 11-14.
It all starts with DePaul at Iowa on Monday, Nov. 11, with at least two games a night Tuesday-Thursday.
All eight games will air on BTN or FS1, to be announced at a later date.
View the full Gavitt Games schedule below.
Monday, November 11
DePaul at Iowa
Tuesday, November 12
Creighton at Michigan
Minnesota at Butler
Wednesday, November 13
Villanova at Ohio State
Purdue at Marquette
Providence at Northwestern
Thursday, November 14
Michigan State at Seton Hall
Penn State at Georgetown