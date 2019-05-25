Wife, daughter of Wisconsin assistant Howard Moore killed in car accident

By BTN.com staff, 9 hours ago

Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Wife, daughter of Wisconsin assistant Howard Moore killed in car accident

By BTN.com staff, 9 hours ago

Wisconsin men’s basketball assistant Howard Moore and family were involved in a fatal car accident early Saturday morning in Michigan.

[ MORE: Read more at jsonline.com ]

Moore’s wife, Jennifer, and daughter, Jaidyn, were killed in the wrong-way crash; Moore and his son, Jerell, survived.

Here’s reaction to the news.

Advertisement