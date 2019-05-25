Wife, daughter of Wisconsin assistant Howard Moore killed in car accident
Wisconsin men’s basketball assistant Howard Moore and family were involved in a fatal car accident early Saturday morning in Michigan.
Moore’s wife, Jennifer, and daughter, Jaidyn, were killed in the wrong-way crash; Moore and his son, Jerell, survived.
Here’s reaction to the news.
Thoughts and prayers are with the Moore family. Can’t even imagine the pain they are going through. Please everyone take a moment and pray for Coach Moore and his family.
We send our love and support to Coach Moore and his family through this time…
Please pray for @BadgerMBB Coach Howard Moore and his family during this unimaginably tough time. 😢🙏🏾
Everyone say a prayer for @Howard_Moore and his family during this devastating time. Badger family is with you!
Praying For @Howard_Moore . Devastating News.
If you’re a praying person please send some towards our old colleague Howard Moore. As kind and loving a person as I’ve ever met. What a terrible thing to happen to an amazing man. https://t.co/9dBFpjgkpJ
Known him for decades. Prayers for him and his family at this tragic time. He will need the @UWBadgers @marchmadness community in the weeks and months ahead. We are all here for you Howard. https://t.co/bxQcaWWqqa
Our hearts our very heavy today. Please keep Howard and his family in your thoughts and prayers. https://t.co/JKv3dED7qw
Please keep your thoughts and prayers with the Wisconsin basketball program and assistant coach Howard Moore and his family. So sorry for your loss.
Our deepest thoughts & prayers to @BadgerMBB assistant coach Howard Moore.
Our entire staff, players and family has you in our minds.
Thoughts and Prayers go out to Howard Moore and his loved ones.
Sending our thoughts and prayers to Wisconsin assistant coach Howard Moore, his family and loved ones and the @BadgerMBB community following the tragic news of the Moore family being involved in a car accident this morning.
Saddened to hear the news about Howard Moore today.
Our thoughts are with Howard, his family and Wisconsin basketball.
Thoughts and prayers with everyone in the Badger family. Praying for you Howard!
Please keep former #UIC head coach Howard Moore and his family in your thoughts. The Moore Family was involved in a serious automobile accident yesterday and can use positive thoughts today.
Sending thoughts and prayers out to former #Loyola assistant coach Howard Moore and his family who were involved in a serious automobile accident in Michigan this weekend. #OnwardLU 🙏🏻
@Howard_Moore all that I can do is pray for you and your family and your @BadgerMBB ! I love you buddy!!!
Wisconsin assistant Howard Moore has been a great friend and mentor to me. Many prayers go up for him & his family during this devastating time. Absolutely heartbreaking news. Please pray 🙏🏾
Please take a moment to pray for Wisconsin Men’s assistant basketball coach Howard Moore and his family! 🙏 up!
Howard Moore of @BadgerMBB was my partner for a month on BTN. You will not find a better man. Prayers for him and his family. 🙏 https://t.co/iig2ogojYj
Please pray for @Howard_Moore and his family! Can’t believe what I’m hearing!
Howard Moore has been through so much in his life. He’s attempting to help control gun violence in his hometown of Chicago after his uncle was shot and killed. Now he loses his wife and daughter in a car accident. What an incredibly sad day.
— Ryan Wing (@RyanWingFOX11) May 25, 2019
Absolutely heartbroken and saddened for Howard and family . PLEASE keep them all in your prayers ! 🙏 https://t.co/c4ZFtRX0HT
@Howard_Moore is one of the best and purest men in the business in College Basketball. His bride was a Detroit bred. Devistated! This is a truly awful day and I’m asking EVERYONE TO PRAY FOR HIM RIGHT NOW! 🙏🏿🙏🏿 #tragicevent
Absolutely heartbreaking news regarding Wisconsin assistant Howard Moore and his family. Involved in a car accident late last night that claimed life of his wife and daughter. Awful. Howard suffered non-life threatening injuries and his son suffered minor injuries. So sad.
— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) May 25, 2019
Prayers up for Coach Howard Moore Life is so precious, stay in gratitude, & always come from a place of love.
Awful. Howard Moore is one of the few coaches that is universally liked. https://t.co/6PTMqO5dEh
Tragic. Hoping for best https://t.co/je4smsuft4
