Indiana claims outright Big Ten baseball championship

The Indiana baseball team won the outright Big Ten Championship following its 13-3 win over Rutgers on Saturday. The Hoosiers, who also earned the top seed in next week’s Big Ten Tournament, secured their seventh conference title in program history and first since 2014.

[ MORE: Get IUHoosier.com’s full game recap ]

The 2019 Big Ten Baseball Tournament (full bracket – PDF) will be played at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb., from May 22-26, and will feature the top eight teams in the final conference standings. All-session and single-session tickets are on sale and can be purchased here.

For the 7th time in school history, your Indiana Hoosiers are B1G CHAMPS! #IUBase pic.twitter.com/hgIX4V5SLU — Indiana Baseball ⚾️ (@IndianaBase) May 18, 2019