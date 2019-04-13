Get the best from Saturday's Big Ten spring football games
MICHIGAN STATE
Some guy with eight Final Fours flipped the coin at the @MSU_Football spring game. pic.twitter.com/jd7ztpyqXl
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 13, 2019
Freshman Anthony Williams Jr. can hit that ⭕ button. pic.twitter.com/UkcgCjd4L3
— Michigan St. on BTN (@MichiganStOnBTN) April 13, 2019
"I'm hoping we wear it at night. I think it's going to look great at night."
– @JoeBach35, to @Meesh_McMahon, on @MSU_Football's new alternate uniform pic.twitter.com/Z53fH6SkU9
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 13, 2019
Darrell Stewart's out here making big plays for @MSU_Football.
Here are a couple of them.#BTNStandout x @AutoOwnersIns pic.twitter.com/fPNwq4Y8fK
— Michigan St. on BTN (@MichiganStOnBTN) April 13, 2019
MINNESOTA
Just an awesome story all around:@Coach_Fleck donates "Row The Boat" merchandise proceeds to @UMNChildrens Hospital…the same hospital where four-time cancer survivor and Minnesota holder Casey O'Brien was treated. 👏 pic.twitter.com/NNtwFHcyEL
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 13, 2019
When it’s a spring game and the broadcasters are on the sideline, P.J. Fleck can run over and make his own video replay decisions…pic.twitter.com/D8MyTOZ47t
— Mike Monaco (@MikeMonaco_) April 13, 2019
Daniel Faalele is @GopherFootball's 6-foot-9, 400-pound O-Lineman, and he just motored in for a TD. 😱
Look at The Freezer rumble!#BTNStandout x @AutoOwnersIns pic.twitter.com/BLYQiRdRxs
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 13, 2019
NEBRASKA
Big hit. Weird bounce. 👀
And it results in a goofy @HuskerFBNation INT:#BTNStandout x @AutoOwnersIns: pic.twitter.com/p2RytfbKD2
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 13, 2019
Super Bowl Champion @RBrex34 back in Lincoln! 👋 pic.twitter.com/1lCGNj6ZrA
— Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) April 13, 2019
The throw across the body! 😵@MartinezTheQB shows off the arm strength, and Jaron Woodyard makes a nice catch for @HuskerFBNation: pic.twitter.com/y1w5vQpGgm
— Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) April 13, 2019
First Tunnel Walk of 2019. ✔️
If this doesn't get you hyped for another season of @HuskerFBNation… 👀 pic.twitter.com/Gl4bdEd3Pt
— Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) April 13, 2019
OHIO STATE
Jacob Jarvis is back for another spring game! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/5u68XHlavo
— Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) April 13, 2019
In case you were wondering, yes, @GarrettWilson_V catches anything thrown his way.
Even his mouthguard. pic.twitter.com/kaLhEwXJ0U
— Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) April 13, 2019
He booms punts.
He flips water bottles.
He proposes at the spring game.
Congrats to @OhioStateFB punter/most interesting man @DChrisman91 and his fiancee! pic.twitter.com/ahJ2Rub7j0
— Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) April 13, 2019
Understatement: @OhioStateFB frosh WR @GarrettWilson_V's gonna be special. 😱 pic.twitter.com/WyoaBG2ONO
— Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) April 13, 2019
PENN STATE
Best @PennStateFball TD you'll see today. 👏 pic.twitter.com/FNqWN1vxhD
— Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) April 13, 2019
Catch a TD. ✔️
Secure a scholarship. ✔️@PennStateFball walk-on Dan Chisena picked up six points plus a full ride in the spring game: pic.twitter.com/Wqzw9h4pdo
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 13, 2019
How sweet it is to have you back Matt Millen. 🎂🏈 pic.twitter.com/Qq4J1bxwNH
— Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) April 13, 2019
👋 @saquon
The Man is back on campus and shared his thoughts on @PennStateFball past and present with @EliseMenaker: pic.twitter.com/srT6dP7ibP
— Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) April 13, 2019
RUTGERS
.@JayValai was must-watch during his @BadgerFootball career.
The new @RFootball cornerbacks coach is a great listen, too. pic.twitter.com/NO8hj216RV
— Rutgers On BTN (@RutgersOnBTN) April 13, 2019
Snorweah has some serious speed!@KingC_34 sprints 75 yards for the @RUFootball TD. pic.twitter.com/rPCR55WY7k
— Rutgers On BTN (@RutgersOnBTN) April 13, 2019
MICHIGAN
Look out, ref! 🦓@MikeSainristil houses one for @UMichFootball: pic.twitter.com/rQeGwjZVaX
— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) April 13, 2019
Run, Ronnie, run! 💨
Seeing some Maize and Blue burst from @UMichFootball today: pic.twitter.com/XtWjULG6bN
— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) April 13, 2019
SHARE:
Advertisement
BTN Plus on BTN2Go
BTN Plus on BTN2Go
all times ET
|Today
|1:06 PM
|Musco Twillight
|Watch
|5:02 PM
|Wisconsin at Northwestern
|Watch
|5:05 PM
|Iowa at Purdue
|Watch
|5:14 PM
|Evansville at Indiana
|Watch
|5:46 PM
|Michigan at Ohio St.
|Watch
|6:01 PM
|Nebraska at Purdue
|Watch
|6:48 PM
|Nebraska at Penn St.
|Watch
|7:04 PM
|Rutgers at Penn St.
|Watch
Watch hundreds of live non-televised Big Ten events via BTN Plus on BTN2Go.