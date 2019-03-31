Michigan State downs top overall seed Duke, advances to Final Four
Big Ten co-champ and postseason champ Michigan State is headed to the Final Four, its eight under Tom Izzo.
The second-seeded Spartans edged top overall seed Duke, 68-67, Sunday night in Washington D.C., and will face Texas Tech in the national semifinal Saturday in Minneapolis. The winner will play the Virginia-Auburn victor in the national final Monday.
It was a team effort versus Zion Wiliamson and Duke. Big Ten Player of the Year Cassius Winston led the way with 20 points and a game-high 10 assists, Xavier Tillman added 19 points, nine rebounds three steals and two blocks, and Kenny Gions hit the decisive 3-pointer.
