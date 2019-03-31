Michigan State downs top overall seed Duke, advances to Final Four

By BTN.com staff, 9 hours ago

Michigan State downs top overall seed Duke, advances to Final Four

By BTN.com staff, 9 hours ago

Big Ten co-champ and postseason champ Michigan State is headed to the Final Four, its eight under Tom Izzo.

The second-seeded Spartans edged top overall seed Duke, 68-67, Sunday night in Washington D.C., and will face Texas Tech in the national semifinal Saturday in Minneapolis. The winner will play the Virginia-Auburn victor in the national final Monday.

It was a team effort versus Zion Wiliamson and Duke. Big Ten Player of the Year Cassius Winston led the way with 20 points and a game-high 10 assists, Xavier Tillman added 19 points, nine rebounds three steals and two blocks, and Kenny Gions hit the decisive 3-pointer.

Get some of the reaction to Michigan State’s victory below.

Advertisement

BTN Plus on BTN2Go

BTN Plus on BTN2Go

Events
all times ET
Tomorrow
4:00 PMChicago St. at NorthwesternWatch
5:00 PMGrandview College at IowaWatch
6:00 PMS. Dakota St. at NebraskaWatch
6:30 PMBucknell at Penn St.Watch
Wednesday Apr 3
3:00 PMWagner at RutgersWatch
4:00 PMToledo at MichiganWatch
4:00 PMToledo at MichiganWatch
4:00 PMWright St. at IndianaWatch

Watch hundreds of live non-televised Big Ten events via BTN Plus on BTN2Go.