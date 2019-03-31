Michigan State downs top overall seed Duke, advances to Final Four

Big Ten co-champ and postseason champ Michigan State is headed to the Final Four, its eight under Tom Izzo.

The second-seeded Spartans edged top overall seed Duke, 68-67, Sunday night in Washington D.C., and will face Texas Tech in the national semifinal Saturday in Minneapolis. The winner will play the Virginia-Auburn victor in the national final Monday.

It was a team effort versus Zion Wiliamson and Duke. Big Ten Player of the Year Cassius Winston led the way with 20 points and a game-high 10 assists, Xavier Tillman added 19 points, nine rebounds three steals and two blocks, and Kenny Gions hit the decisive 3-pointer.

Get some of the reaction to Michigan State’s victory below.

"I've had some great Final Fours, but this one ranks right up there with maybe the best, the way we had to do it all season." – Tom Izzo, on his eighth #FinalFour berth as @MSU_Basketball coach#MarchMadness x #MarchOnBTN pic.twitter.com/r44NNBSJFA — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 1, 2019

"I've had some great Final Fours, but this one ranks right up there with maybe the best, the way we had to do it all season." – Tom Izzo, on his eighth #FinalFour berth as @MSU_Basketball coach#MarchMadness x #MarchOnBTN pic.twitter.com/r44NNBSJFA — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 1, 2019