Notre Dame, Ohio State make NCAA men's hockey tournament

Two Big Ten teams were selected to participate in the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Championship, with Notre Dame and Ohio State earning bids.

Big Ten Tournament Champion Notre Dame returns to the NCAA Tournament for the fourth consecutive season and the 11th time in program history. The Fighting Irish will be the No. 3 seed in the Northeast Regional in Manchester, N.H., and will face No. 2 seed Clarkson on ESPNU at 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday, March 29 at SNHU Arena. Notre Dame has reached the Frozen Four in each of the last two seasons, finishing as the runner-up last year.

Big Ten Champion Ohio State is the No. 3 seed in the West Regional in Fargo, N.D., and will face No. 2 seed Denver on ESPNU at 4 p.m. ET on Friday, March 29 at Scheels Arena. Ohio State is making its ninth NCAA Tournament appearance and its third in as many years. The Buckeyes have reached the Frozen Four twice, including last season.

