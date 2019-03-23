Penn State wins eighth NCAA Wrestling Championship in nine years

Three-time defending national champ Penn State claimed its fourth consecutive crown, and eighth in the last nine years, Saturday afternoon at the 2019 NCAA Wrestling Championships.

The Nittany Lions were so dominant that they clinched the team crown, the Big Ten’s 13th straight, by the way, before the event’s individual finals.

Here’s a look at the Big Ten’s recent run of national champions:

2007: Minnesota

2008: Iowa

2009: Iowa

2010: Iowa

2011: Penn State

2012: Penn State

2013: Penn State

2014: Penn State

2015: Ohio State

2016: Penn State

2017: Penn State

2018: Penn State

2019: Penn State

A whole lot of this going on. Congrats on No. 8 in nine years, @pennstateWREST! pic.twitter.com/mjEumkErCL — Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) March 23, 2019

The dynasty continues!@PennStateWREST has mathematically clinched the 2019 team title. The dream to be crowned a national champion is alive for each finalist!#NCAAWrestling pic.twitter.com/lzPKtCUw80 — NCAA Wrestling (@ncaawrestling) March 23, 2019