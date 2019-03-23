Penn State wins eighth NCAA Wrestling Championship in nine years
Three-time defending national champ Penn State claimed its fourth consecutive crown, and eighth in the last nine years, Saturday afternoon at the 2019 NCAA Wrestling Championships.
The Nittany Lions were so dominant that they clinched the team crown, the Big Ten’s 13th straight, by the way, before the event’s individual finals.
Here’s a look at the Big Ten’s recent run of national champions:
2007: Minnesota
2008: Iowa
2009: Iowa
2010: Iowa
2011: Penn State
2012: Penn State
2013: Penn State
2014: Penn State
2015: Ohio State
2016: Penn State
2017: Penn State
2018: Penn State
2019: Penn State