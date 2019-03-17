Big Ten gets nation-leading eight teams in NCAA tournament

No. 2 seeds Michigan and Michigan State highlight the Big Ten’s nation-leading eight teams in the NCAA tournament.

The Spartans, the (co)regular-season and postseason Big Ten champ, lands in top-overall seed Duke’s region, which was a popular talking point on Selection Sunday.

Joining the Spartans and Wolverines in the dance are No. 3 Purdue, No. 5 Wisconsin, No. 6 Maryland, No. 10 Iowa and Minnesota and No. 11 Ohio State.