Big Ten gets nation-leading eight teams in NCAA tournament

By BTN.com staff, 31 mins ago

Big Ten gets nation-leading eight teams in NCAA tournament

By BTN.com staff, 31 mins ago

No. 2 seeds Michigan and Michigan State highlight the Big Ten’s nation-leading eight teams in the NCAA tournament.

[ MORE: View the full NCAA tourney bracket ]

The Spartans, the (co)regular-season and postseason Big Ten champ, lands in top-overall seed Duke’s region, which was a popular talking point on Selection Sunday.

Joining the Spartans and Wolverines in the dance are No. 3 Purdue, No. 5 Wisconsin, No. 6 Maryland, No. 10 Iowa and Minnesota and No. 11 Ohio State.

Advertisement

BTN Plus on BTN2Go

BTN Plus on BTN2Go

Events
all times ET
Today
6:42 PMCal State Northridge at IowaWatch
Tuesday Mar 19
2:30 PMAir Force at NebraskaWatch
4:00 PMW. Michigan at MichiganWatch
4:00 PMW. Michigan at MichiganWatch
5:00 PMN. Kentucky at Ohio St.Watch
6:00 PMIUPUI at IllinoisWatch
7:00 PMOhio St. at Penn St.Watch
Wednesday Mar 20
2:30 PMAir Force at NebraskaWatch

Watch hundreds of live non-televised Big Ten events via BTN Plus on BTN2Go.