View the official 2019 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament bracket

Michigan State, Purdue, Michigan and Wisconsin are the top four seeds in the 2019 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, the conference office announced on Sunday evening. The 22nd annual event will be played from March 13-17 at the United Center.

Michigan State and Purdue finished with a 16-4 conference record and shared the regular-season title on Saturday afternoon. Michigan State earned the No. 1 seed, while Purdue earned the No. 2 seed. The Spartans will play Friday at 11:30 a.m. CT and the Boilermakers will play at 6:00 p.m. on Friday.

Michigan earned the No. 3 seed finishing 15-5 in the regular-season standings, while Wisconsin earned the No. 4 seed and the final double-bye of the tournament finishing 14-6 in the regular season.

The tournament begins on Wednesday with two opening-round games of No. 13 Nebraska vs. No. 12 Rutgers at 5:30 p.m. CT followed by No. 11 Illinois vs. No. 14 Northwestern. BTN will broadcast games on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, with CBS set to televise the semifinals on Saturday and championship game on Sunday.