Here are the latest 2019 Big Ten men's hoops tourney seed scenarios

The 2019 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament tips in eight days. Here’s what we know hours before the final week of the regular season opens:

Big Ten-leader Purdue, Michigan and Michigan State will have double-byes, with Maryland and Wisconsin in the running for the final automatic berth to Friday, while the aforementioned Terrapins and Badgers, along with Iowa, Minnesota and Ohio State, will have, at least, single-byes. Only one seed has been clinched: No. 14, by Northwestern.

Here’s the latest breakdown, leading up to Tuesday night’s action.

1. Purdue (15-3)

– Clinched double-bye

– Clinches #1 seed with wins at Minnesota and Northwestern

– Can’t be #1 seed if title is shared

– Can fall as low as #3 seed with 2 losses + MSU win over Nebraska

2. Michigan (15-4)

– Clinched double-bye

– Clinches #1 seed with win at Michigan State + Purdue loss

– Can fall as low as #3 seed with loss + Purdue win

3. Michigan State (14-4)

– Clinched double-bye

– Clinches #1 seed with wins over Nebraska and Michigan + Purdue loss OR with win over Michigan + 2 Purdue losses

– Can fall as low as #3 seed with loss to Michigan + Purdue win

—————————————-

4. Wisconsin (12-6)

– Can clinch #4 seed and double-bye with wins over Iowa and at Ohio State OR with a split in final 2 games + Maryland loss vs Minnesota

– Can fall as low as #6 with 2 losses + Maryland win + Iowa win at Nebraska + Michigan State win over Nebraska

– Seed range: 4-6

5. Maryland (12-7)

– Can clinch #4 seed and double-bye with win vs Minnesota + 2 Wisconsin losses OR with a win + Wisconsin loss + Purdue finishing ahead of Michigan

– Clinches 5 seed if those things above don’t happen

– Seed range: 4-5

—————————————-

6. Iowa (10-8)

– Can’t clinch double-bye. Highest possible seed is 5th.

– Can clinch #5 seed with wins at Wisconsin and Nebraska + Maryland win + Wisconsin loss at Ohio State + Michigan State win over Nebraska

– Clinches no worse than #6 seed with 1 more win

– Can fall as low as #8 seed with 2 losses + tiebreakers

– Seed range: 5-8

7. Ohio State (8-10)

– Will play on Thursday no matter what.

– Can jump as high as #6 seed with wins at Northwestern and over Wisconsin + 2 Iowa losses + tiebreakers

– Can fall as low as #10 seed with 2 losses + tiebreakers

– Seed range: 6-10

8. Minnesota (8-10)

– Will play on Thursday no matter what.

– Can jump as high as #6 seed with wins over Purdue and at Maryland + 2 Iowa losses + Ohio State loss + tiebreakers

– Can fall as low as #10 seed with 2 losses + tiebreakers

– Seed range: 6-10

9. Illinois (7-11)

– Can clinch single-bye with win vs Indiana

– Can jump as high as #7 seed with wins over Indiana and at Penn State + 2 Minnesota losses + Ohio State loss to Wisconsin

– Can fall as low as #13 seed with 2 losses + 2 Nebraska wins + Penn State win at Rutgers

– Widest range of any Big Ten team in terms of seeding

– Seed range: 7-13

10. Rutgers (7-11)

– Can clinch single-bye with win vs Penn State or at Indiana

– Can jump as high as #7 seed with 2 wins + 2 Ohio State losses + 2 Minnesota losses + Illinois loss

– Can fall as low as #12 seed with 2 losses + Indiana win at Illinois + Penn State win over Illinois

– Seed range: 7-12

11. Indiana (6-12)

– Can clinch single-bye with wins at Illinois and over Rutgers

– Can jump as high as #8 seed with 2 wins + several other factors

– Can fall as low as #13 seed with 2 losses + 2 Penn State wins + Nebraska win

– Seed range: 8-13

12. Penn State (5-13)

– Can clinch #10 seed and single-bye with wins at Rutgers and over Illinois + 2 Indiana wins

– Can fall as low as #13 seed with 2 losses + Nebraska win

– Seed range: 10-13

13. Nebraska (5-13)

– Will not receive a bye and will play on Wednesday no matter what

– Can jump as high as #11 seed with wins at Michigan State and over Iowa + Indiana loss + Penn State loss + other factors

– Will clinch #13 seed with 2 losses

– Seed range: 11-13

———————————————

14. Northwestern (3-15)

– Clinched #14 seed. Will open against #11 seed on Wednesday at 9 ET.