2019 Schedule of Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Broadcasts on BTN
BTN today announced its 2019 coverage of Big Ten men’s and women’s lacrosse, televising at least 28 games, including six postseason matchups, and streaming dozens of other games on BTN Plus. Additional regular season events may be added to the schedule at a later date.
Men’s television coverage begins on Saturday, Feb. 23, when top-ranked Loyola Maryland visits No. 19 Rutgers at 2 p.m. ET. Three appearances by No. 2 Penn State and five appearances by No. 3 Maryland, including a matchup between the Terrapins and Nittany Lions on Sunday, March 31 at 7:00 p.m. ET, highlight the remainder of the schedule. BTN will also televise the semifinals and championship game of the Big Ten Men’s Lacrosse Tournament beginning on Thursday, May 2, from Piscataway.
Women’s lacrosse coverage on BTN starts off with a marquee matchup on Sunday, Feb. 24, as No. 2 North Carolina heads to College Park to take on No. 3 Maryland. The Terrapins will appear on BTN five times, including a battle with No. 5 Northwestern in Evanston on Thursday, April 11. Both Northwestern and No. 10 Penn State will be featured three times on the network throughout the season. Additionally, BTN will televise the women’s lacrosse semifinals and championship game from Baltimore beginning on Friday, May 3.
BTN’s coverage is led by analysts Mark Dixon and Sheehan Stanwick Burch, along with play-by-play announcers Joe Beninati, Pete Medhurst, Mike Monaco, Dean Linke and Jason Knapp.
The latest Inside Lacrosse Division I men’s poll includes four Big Ten squads ranked in the top 20, with No. 2 Penn State, No. 3 Maryland, No. 10 Ohio State and No. 19 Rutgers. Four Big Ten women’s lacrosse teams are ranked in the top 15, including No. 3 Maryland, No. 5 Northwestern, No. 10 Penn State and No. 14 Johns Hopkins.
BTN MEN’S LACROSSE TELEVISION SCHEDULE (All Times Eastern)
|Date
|Away Team
|Home Team
|Time (ET)
|Saturday, February 23, 2019
|Loyola (MD)
|at
|Rutgers
|2:00 PM
|Tuesday, March 12, 2019
|Lehigh
|at
|Rutgers
|7:00 PM
|Saturday, March 30, 2019
|Johns Hopkins
|at
|Michigan
|3:00 PM
|Sunday, March 31, 2019
|Penn State
|at
|Maryland
|7:00 PM
|Saturday, April 06, 2019
|Michigan
|at
|Maryland
|2:00 PM
|Sunday, April 07, 2019
|Ohio State
|at
|Penn State
|7:00 PM
|Sunday, April 14, 2019
|Maryland
|at
|Rutgers
|7:00 PM
|Saturday, April 20, 2019
|Maryland
|at
|Ohio State
|1:00 PM
|Saturday, April 20, 2019
|Michigan
|at
|Rutgers
|3:00 PM
|Saturday, April 27, 2019
|Rutgers
|at
|Penn State
|2:30 PM
|Saturday, April 27, 2019
|Johns Hopkins
|at
|Maryland
|7:30 PM
|Thursday, May 02, 2019
|B1G Semifinal
|vs.
|B1G Semifinal
|5:00 PM
|Thursday, May 02, 2019
|B1G Semifinal
|vs.
|B1G Semifinal
|7:30 PM
|Saturday, May 04, 2019
|B1G Championship
|vs.
|B1G Championship
|7:00 PM
BTN WOMEN’S LACROSSE TELEVISION SCHEDULE (All Times Eastern)
|Date
|Away Team
|Home Team
|Time (ET)
|Sunday, February 24, 2019
|North Carolina
|at
|Maryland
|12:00 PM
|Thursday, March 21, 2019
|Michigan
|at
|Ohio State
|7:00 PM
|Thursday, March 28, 2019
|Penn State
|at
|Northwestern
|8:00 PM
|Saturday, March 30, 2019
|Johns Hopkins
|at
|Michigan
|12:00 PM
|Saturday, March 30, 2019
|Maryland
|at
|Rutgers
|5:00 PM
|Thursday, April 04, 2019
|Ohio State
|at
|Penn State
|7:00 PM
|Saturday, April 06, 2019
|Michigan
|at
|Maryland
|5:00 PM
|Thursday, April 11, 2019
|Maryland
|at
|Northwestern
|8:00 PM
|Thursday, April 25, 2019
|Northwestern
|at
|Ohio State
|4:30 PM
|Saturday, April 27, 2019
|Rutgers
|at
|Penn State
|11:00 AM
|Saturday, April 27, 2019
|Johns Hopkins
|at
|Maryland
|4:30 PM
|Friday, May 03, 2019
|B1G Semifinal
|vs
|B1G Semifinal
|5:00 PM
|Friday, May 03, 2019
|B1G Semifinal
|vs
|B1G Semifinal
|7:30 PM
|Sunday, May 05, 2019
|B1G Championship
|vs
|B1G Championship
|12:00 PM