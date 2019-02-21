2019 Schedule of Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Broadcasts on BTN

BTN today announced its 2019 coverage of Big Ten men’s and women’s lacrosse, televising at least 28 games, including six postseason matchups, and streaming dozens of other games on BTN Plus. Additional regular season events may be added to the schedule at a later date.

Men’s television coverage begins on Saturday, Feb. 23, when top-ranked Loyola Maryland visits No. 19 Rutgers at 2 p.m. ET. Three appearances by No. 2 Penn State and five appearances by No. 3 Maryland, including a matchup between the Terrapins and Nittany Lions on Sunday, March 31 at 7:00 p.m. ET, highlight the remainder of the schedule. BTN will also televise the semifinals and championship game of the Big Ten Men’s Lacrosse Tournament beginning on Thursday, May 2, from Piscataway.

Women’s lacrosse coverage on BTN starts off with a marquee matchup on Sunday, Feb. 24, as No. 2 North Carolina heads to College Park to take on No. 3 Maryland. The Terrapins will appear on BTN five times, including a battle with No. 5 Northwestern in Evanston on Thursday, April 11. Both Northwestern and No. 10 Penn State will be featured three times on the network throughout the season. Additionally, BTN will televise the women’s lacrosse semifinals and championship game from Baltimore beginning on Friday, May 3.

BTN’s coverage is led by analysts Mark Dixon and Sheehan Stanwick Burch, along with play-by-play announcers Joe Beninati, Pete Medhurst, Mike Monaco, Dean Linke and Jason Knapp.

The latest Inside Lacrosse Division I men’s poll includes four Big Ten squads ranked in the top 20, with No. 2 Penn State, No. 3 Maryland, No. 10 Ohio State and No. 19 Rutgers. Four Big Ten women’s lacrosse teams are ranked in the top 15, including No. 3 Maryland, No. 5 Northwestern, No. 10 Penn State and No. 14 Johns Hopkins.

BTN MEN’S LACROSSE TELEVISION SCHEDULE (All Times Eastern)

Date Away Team Home Team Time (ET) Saturday, February 23, 2019 Loyola (MD) at Rutgers 2:00 PM Tuesday, March 12, 2019 Lehigh at Rutgers 7:00 PM Saturday, March 30, 2019 Johns Hopkins at Michigan 3:00 PM Sunday, March 31, 2019 Penn State at Maryland 7:00 PM Saturday, April 06, 2019 Michigan at Maryland 2:00 PM Sunday, April 07, 2019 Ohio State at Penn State 7:00 PM Sunday, April 14, 2019 Maryland at Rutgers 7:00 PM Saturday, April 20, 2019 Maryland at Ohio State 1:00 PM Saturday, April 20, 2019 Michigan at Rutgers 3:00 PM Saturday, April 27, 2019 Rutgers at Penn State 2:30 PM Saturday, April 27, 2019 Johns Hopkins at Maryland 7:30 PM Thursday, May 02, 2019 B1G Semifinal vs. B1G Semifinal 5:00 PM Thursday, May 02, 2019 B1G Semifinal vs. B1G Semifinal 7:30 PM Saturday, May 04, 2019 B1G Championship vs. B1G Championship 7:00 PM

BTN WOMEN’S LACROSSE TELEVISION SCHEDULE (All Times Eastern)