Eighteen former Big Ten players on Super Bowl LIII active rosters
Super Bowl LIII is set, and it will be the New England Patriots vs. the Los Angels Rams on Sunday, Feb. 3.
Eighteen former Big Ten players will be vying for a Super Bowl ring, including at least one representative from 11 of the conference’s schools. The list, which doesn’t include Maryland, Nebraska or Rutgers names who played before schools entered the Big Ten, is headlined by New England QB Tom Brady (Michigan), playing in his ninth Super Bowl and the NFL’s leader in championships (5).
Here’s the full list of Big Ten names on Super Bowl LIII teams:
PATRIOTS (11)
QB Tom Brady – Michigan
RB Rex Burkhead – Nebraska
DL Adrian Clayborn – Iowa
DB Nate Ebner – Ohio State
OL James Ferentz – Iowa
WR Chris Hogan – Penn State (lacrosse)
QB Brian Hoyer – Michigan State
DB J.C. Jackson – Maryland
OL Ted Karras – Illinois
DE John Simon – Ohio State
RB James White – Wisconsin
RAMS (7)
OL Brian Allen – Michigan State
OL Austin Blythe – Iowa
DB Blake Countess – Michigan (finished at Auburn)
OL Rob Havenstein – Wisconsin
DL Sebastian Joseph – Rutgers
LS Jake McQuaide – Ohio State
OL Rodger Saffold – Indiana