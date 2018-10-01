Chase Winovich, Chase Young highlight Week 5 Big Ten honors
Following Big Ten football games on Sept. 29, the Offensive, Co-Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week and Freshman of the Week in the Big Ten were announced Monday morning. Below are this week’s honorees:
Offensive Player of the Week: Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State, So., QB
- Engineered a pair of touchdown drives in the final eight minutes of the fourth quarter, including a 12-play, 96-yard drive to take the lead as Ohio State overcame a 12-point deficit in a victory at Penn State
- Went 15 of 23 for 212 yards and two touchdowns in the second half in front of a record crowd of 110,889 at Beaver Stadium
- Totaled 270 passing yards and three touchdowns in the contest
- Earns his third career Offensive Player of the Week award and second in as many weeks
- Last Ohio State Offensive Player of the Week: Dwayne Haskins (Sept. 24, 2018)
****
Co-Defensive Players of the Week: Chase Winovich, Michigan, Sr., DL
- Registered 3.0 tackles for loss in a victory over Northwestern, marking his 13th straight game with at least 0.5 tackles for loss
- Recorded nine tackles, including a career-high eight solo tackles
- Added 1.0 sack for eight yards in the contest
- Receives his second career Defensive Player of the Week honor and first since 2017
- Last Michigan Defensive Player of the Week: Khaleke Hudson (Nov. 6, 2017)
****
Chase Young, Ohio State, So., DE
- Tallied 3.0 tackles for loss in a victory at Penn State, including one on the Nittany Lions’ final offensive play of the contest with Ohio State holding a one-point lead
- Finished the game with six tackles, including 2.0 sacks
- Added two pass break-ups and two quarterback hurries
- Claims his first career Defensive Player of the Week award
- Last Ohio State Defensive Player of the Week: Dre’Mont Jones (Sept. 17, 2018)
****
Special Teams Player of the Week: Joe Schopper, Purdue, Sr., P
- Placed five of his seven punts inside the 20-yard line in Purdue’s first-ever win at Nebraska
- Averaged 41.3 yards per punt in the contest
- Helped limit Nebraska to an average starting position of its own 22-yard line
- Earns his first career Special Teams Player of the Week honor
- Last Purdue Special Teams Player of the Week: J.D. Dellinger (Oct. 10, 2016)
****
Freshman of the Week: KJ Hamler, Penn State, Fr., WR
- Set career highs with four catches and 138 receiving yards against Ohio State
- Recorded a 93-yard touchdown reception, the second-logest play from scrimmage in program history
- Has caught a touchdown pass in four out of five games this season
- Records his first Freshman of the Week award
- Last Penn State Freshman of the Week: Connor McGovern (Nov. 7, 2016)