Chase Winovich, Chase Young highlight Week 5 Big Ten honors

By BigTen.org, 3 hours ago

Following Big Ten football games on Sept. 29, the Offensive, Co-Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week and Freshman of the Week in the Big Ten were announced Monday morning. Below are this week’s honorees:

Offensive Player of the Week: Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State, So., QB

  • Engineered a pair of touchdown drives in the final eight minutes of the fourth quarter, including a 12-play, 96-yard drive to take the lead as Ohio State overcame a 12-point deficit in a victory at Penn State
  • Went 15 of 23 for 212 yards and two touchdowns in the second half in front of a record crowd of 110,889 at Beaver Stadium
  • Totaled 270 passing yards and three touchdowns in the contest
  • Earns his third career Offensive Player of the Week award and second in as many weeks
  • Last Ohio State Offensive Player of the Week: Dwayne Haskins (Sept. 24, 2018)

****

Co-Defensive Players of the Week: Chase Winovich, Michigan, Sr., DL

  • Registered 3.0 tackles for loss in a victory over Northwestern, marking his 13th straight game with at least 0.5 tackles for loss
  • Recorded nine tackles, including a career-high eight solo tackles
  • Added 1.0 sack for eight yards in the contest
  • Receives his second career Defensive Player of the Week honor and first since 2017
  • Last Michigan Defensive Player of the Week: Khaleke Hudson (Nov. 6, 2017)

****

Chase Young, Ohio State, So., DE

  • Tallied 3.0 tackles for loss in a victory at Penn State, including one on the Nittany Lions’ final offensive play of the contest with Ohio State holding a one-point lead
  • Finished the game with six tackles, including 2.0 sacks
  • Added two pass break-ups and two quarterback hurries
  • Claims his first career Defensive Player of the Week award
  • Last Ohio State Defensive Player of the Week: Dre’Mont Jones (Sept. 17, 2018)

****

Special Teams Player of the Week: Joe Schopper, Purdue, Sr., P

  • Placed five of his seven punts inside the 20-yard line in Purdue’s first-ever win at Nebraska
  • Averaged 41.3 yards per punt in the contest
  • Helped limit Nebraska to an average starting position of its own 22-yard line
  • Earns his first career Special Teams Player of the Week honor
  • Last Purdue Special Teams Player of the Week: J.D. Dellinger (Oct. 10, 2016)

****

Freshman of the Week: KJ Hamler, Penn State, Fr., WR

  • Set career highs with four catches and 138 receiving yards against Ohio State
  • Recorded a 93-yard touchdown reception, the second-logest play from scrimmage in program history
  • Has caught a touchdown pass in four out of five games this season
  • Records his first Freshman of the Week award
  • Last Penn State Freshman of the Week: Connor McGovern (Nov. 7, 2016)

