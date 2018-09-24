Seven standouts earn Week 4 Big Ten football honors

By BigTen.org, 1 hour ago

Following Big Ten football games on Sept. 21-22, the Co-Offensive, Defensive and Co-Special Teams Players of the Week and Co-Freshmen of the Week in the Big Ten were announced Monday morning. Below are this week’s honorees:

Co-Offensive Players of the Week: Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State. So., QB

  • Completed 21 of 24 passes for 304 yards and five touchdowns in one half of action against Tulane
  • Recorded at least 300 passing yards for the third time in four starts this season
  • Ranks second nationally this season with 16 touchdown passes and a completion percentage of 75.7 percent
  • Earns his second career Offensive Player of the Week award
  • Last Ohio State Offensive Player of the Week: Dwayne Haskins (Sept. 3, 2018)

Miles Sanders, Penn State, Jr., RB

  • Set career highs with 22 carries, 200 yards and three rushing touchdowns against Illinois
  • Became the sixth player in Penn State history to have 200 rushing yards and at least three rushing touchdowns in a game and the first since Larry Johnson in 2002
  • Did not have a single negative rush in his 22 carries
  • Claims his first career Offensive Player of the Week award
  • Last Penn State Offensive Player of the Week: Saquon Barkley (Nov. 20, 2017)

Defensive Player of the Week: Tre Watson, Maryland, Sr., LB

  • Registered a 36-yard interception return for a touchdown early in the third quarter against Minnesota
  • Led Maryland with 11 tackles in the contest, including six solo stops
  • Added 1.0 tackle for loss for seven yards
  • Receives his second career Defensive Player of the Week honor and first since 2016
  • Last Maryland Defensive Player of the Week: Antoine Brooks Jr. (Sept. 3, 2018)

Co-Special Teams Players of the Week: Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan So., WR

  • Scored the second punt return touchdown of his career with a 60-yard score against Nebraska
  • Marked his fourth touchdown overall in the last seven quarters of action
  • Has recorded at least one touchdown in three consecutive games, with five total touchdowns over that stretch
  • Earns his first career Special Teams Player of the Week honor
  • Last Michigan Special Teams Player of the Week: Ambry Thomas (Sept. 3, 2018)

Matt Coghlin Michigan State, So., K

  • Scored on a six-yard touchdown run on a fake field goal in the third quarter against Indiana
  • Became the first Spartan to score a touchdown and then kick the PAT on his own touchdown since Sam Williams in 1958
  • Went 5-for-5 on PAT attempts
  • Claims his second career Special Teams Player of the Week honor and first since 2017
  • Last Michigan State Special Teams Player of the Week: J-Shun Harris II (Nov. 6, 2017)

Co-Freshmen of the Week: Anthony McFarland, Maryland, Fr., RB

  • Rushed for 112 yards on just six carries against Minnesota and scored his first two career touchdowns
  • Averaged 18.7 yards per carry in the contest while breaking the 100-yard plateau for the second consecutive game
  • Scored on touchdown runs of 26 and 64 yards
  • Earns his first career Freshman of the Week award
  • Last Maryland Freshman of the Week: Jeshaun Jones (Sept. 3, 2018)

Rondale Moore, Purdue, Fr., WR

  • Caught a game-high eight passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns against Boston College
  • Added 25 punt return yards, 22 kickoff return yards and four rushing yards to finish the game with 161 all-purpose yards
  • Through four career games, has recorded and least 100 receiving yards and 160 all-purpose yards in three contests
  • Records his second Freshman of the Week award
  • Last Purdue Freshman of the Week: Rondale Moore (Sept. 3, 2018)
