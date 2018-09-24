Seven standouts earn Week 4 Big Ten football honors
Following Big Ten football games on Sept. 21-22, the Co-Offensive, Defensive and Co-Special Teams Players of the Week and Co-Freshmen of the Week in the Big Ten were announced Monday morning. Below are this week’s honorees:
Co-Offensive Players of the Week: Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State. So., QB
- Completed 21 of 24 passes for 304 yards and five touchdowns in one half of action against Tulane
- Recorded at least 300 passing yards for the third time in four starts this season
- Ranks second nationally this season with 16 touchdown passes and a completion percentage of 75.7 percent
- Earns his second career Offensive Player of the Week award
- Last Ohio State Offensive Player of the Week: Dwayne Haskins (Sept. 3, 2018)
Miles Sanders, Penn State, Jr., RB
- Set career highs with 22 carries, 200 yards and three rushing touchdowns against Illinois
- Became the sixth player in Penn State history to have 200 rushing yards and at least three rushing touchdowns in a game and the first since Larry Johnson in 2002
- Did not have a single negative rush in his 22 carries
- Claims his first career Offensive Player of the Week award
- Last Penn State Offensive Player of the Week: Saquon Barkley (Nov. 20, 2017)
Defensive Player of the Week: Tre Watson, Maryland, Sr., LB
- Registered a 36-yard interception return for a touchdown early in the third quarter against Minnesota
- Led Maryland with 11 tackles in the contest, including six solo stops
- Added 1.0 tackle for loss for seven yards
- Receives his second career Defensive Player of the Week honor and first since 2016
- Last Maryland Defensive Player of the Week: Antoine Brooks Jr. (Sept. 3, 2018)
Co-Special Teams Players of the Week: Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan So., WR
- Scored the second punt return touchdown of his career with a 60-yard score against Nebraska
- Marked his fourth touchdown overall in the last seven quarters of action
- Has recorded at least one touchdown in three consecutive games, with five total touchdowns over that stretch
- Earns his first career Special Teams Player of the Week honor
- Last Michigan Special Teams Player of the Week: Ambry Thomas (Sept. 3, 2018)
Matt Coghlin Michigan State, So., K
- Scored on a six-yard touchdown run on a fake field goal in the third quarter against Indiana
- Became the first Spartan to score a touchdown and then kick the PAT on his own touchdown since Sam Williams in 1958
- Went 5-for-5 on PAT attempts
- Claims his second career Special Teams Player of the Week honor and first since 2017
- Last Michigan State Special Teams Player of the Week: J-Shun Harris II (Nov. 6, 2017)
Co-Freshmen of the Week: Anthony McFarland, Maryland, Fr., RB
- Rushed for 112 yards on just six carries against Minnesota and scored his first two career touchdowns
- Averaged 18.7 yards per carry in the contest while breaking the 100-yard plateau for the second consecutive game
- Scored on touchdown runs of 26 and 64 yards
- Earns his first career Freshman of the Week award
- Last Maryland Freshman of the Week: Jeshaun Jones (Sept. 3, 2018)
Rondale Moore, Purdue, Fr., WR
- Caught a game-high eight passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns against Boston College
- Added 25 punt return yards, 22 kickoff return yards and four rushing yards to finish the game with 161 all-purpose yards
- Through four career games, has recorded and least 100 receiving yards and 160 all-purpose yards in three contests
- Records his second Freshman of the Week award
- Last Purdue Freshman of the Week: Rondale Moore (Sept. 3, 2018)