Indiana highlights Week 3 Big Ten football laurels
Following Big Ten football games on Sept. 15, the Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week and Freshman of the Week in the Big Ten were announced this morning.
Below are this week’s honorees:
Offensive Player of the Week: David Blough, Purdue, Sr., QB
- Set school single-game records with 572 passing yards and 590 total yards against Missouri
- Broke the Big Ten record for total yards in a game, which was previously held by Illinois’ Dave Wilson with 585 total yards against Ohio State in 1980, and ranks second in single-game passing yards behind Wilson’s 621 passing yards in the same contest
- Completed 39 of 55 passes for 572 yards passing and three scores, and rushed six times for 18 yards and another score
- Earns his second career Offensive Player of the Week award and first since 2015
- Last Purdue Offensive Player of the Week: Markell Jones (Nov. 27, 2017)
***
Defensive Player of the Week: Dre’Mont Jones, Ohio State, Jr., DT
- Registered a 28-yard interception return for a touchdown in the third quarter to put Ohio State ahead of TCU for good, 26-21
- Set a career high with six tackles, including four solo stops
- Added 1.0 sack, 2.0 tackles for loss and a pass breakup
- Claims his first career Defensive Player of the Week honor
- Last Ohio State Defensive Player of the Week: Sam Hubbard (Nov. 27, 2017)
***
Special Teams Player of the Week: J-Shun Harris II, Indiana, Sr., WR
- Scored his third career punt return touchdown to tie Tim Wilbur for the program record
- His 86-yard punt return touchdown was tied for the seventh-longest in school history
- Finished the game with 103 yards on four punt returns, marking his second career game wth more than 100 punt return yards
- Earns his third career Special Teams Player of the Week honor and first since 2017
- Last Indiana Special Teams Player of the Week: J-Shun Harris II (Sept. 25, 2017)
***
Freshman of the Week: Stevie Scott, Indiana, Fr., RB
- Recorded his first multi-touchdown game with two rushing scores and 114 yards on 18 carries against Ball State, breaking the 100-yard plateau for the second straight game
- Became the fourth Indiana true freshman back to reach the 100-yard mark in consecutive weeks, joining Mike Harkrader (1976), Anthony Thompson (1986) and BenJarvus Green-Ellis (2003)
- Caught a career-high three balls for a career-high 12 yards
- Claims his second career Freshman of the Week award and second in as many weeks
- Last Indiana Freshman of the Week: Stevie Scott (Sept. 10, 2018)