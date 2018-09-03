Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins highlights Week 1 Big Ten weekly honors
Following Big Ten football games on Aug. 30 – Sept. 1, the Offensive, Co-Defensive and Co-Special Teams Players of the Week and Co-Freshmen of the Week in the Big Ten were announced Monday morning. Below are this week’s honorees:
Offensive Player of the Week: Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State, So., QB
- Making his first career start, completed 22 of 30 passes for 313 yards and five touchdowns to record a victory over Oregon State
- Became the first quarterback in program history to throw for 300 yards in his first career start
- Added 24 yards rushing on two carries
- Earns his first career Offensive Player of the Week award
- Last Ohio State Offensive Player of the Week: Mike Weber (Nov. 13, 2017)
****
Co-Defensive Players of the Week: Jake Hansen, Illinois, So., LB
- Tied the Illinois school record with 6.0 tackles for loss in the team’s win against Kent State
- Recorded a career-high 15 tackles in the contest, including 10 solo stops
- Nearly tripled his career total for tackles, as he had entered the season with eight tackles
- Claims his first career Defensive Player of the Week honor
- Last Illinois Defensive Player of the Week: Tre Watson (Nov. 7, 2016)
****
Antoine Brooks Jr., Maryland, Jr., DB
- Led the team with 11 tackles, including seven solo stops, as Maryland defeated Texas to open the season for the second straight year
- Registered the game-sealing interception with 1:04 remaining to complete a 34-29 victory
- Added one tackle for loss in the contest
- Earns his first career Defensive Player of the Week honor
- Last Maryland Defensive Player of the Week: Cole Farrand (Sept. 29, 2014)
****
Co-Special Teams Players of the Week: Ambry Thomas, Michigan, So., DB
- Registered a 99-yard touchdown on a kickoff return late in the first half at Notre Dame
- His touchdown marked the fourth kickoff return touchdown of 99 yards or longer in program history and the first since 1994
- Scored the first touchdown of his career and the first kickoff return score by a Wolverine since 2015
- Receives his first career Special Teams Player of the Week award
- Last Michigan Special Teams Player of the Week: Kenny Allen (Oct. 31, 2016)
****
Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota, So., DB
- Recorded a 76-yard punt return touchdown in a victory over New Mexico State
- Broke five tackles on the return, which was the first punt return touchdown by a Gopher since 2013
- Added five tackles in the contest
- Earns his first career Special Teams Player of the Week award
- Last Minnesota Special Teams Player of the Week: Rodney Smith (Nov. 13, 2017)
****
Co-Freshmen of the Week: Jeshaun Jones, Maryland, Fr., WR
- Became the first freshman in at least the last 20 years to record a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown in his first career game and the first to do so in any game since Marcus Mariota in 2012
- Recorded two catches for 73 yards and one touchdown, one carry for a 28-yard touchdown and one pass completion for a 20-yard touchdown
- Became the first Big Ten student with a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown in a single contest since Michigan’s Vincent Smith in 2011
- Claims his first Freshman of the Week award
- Last Maryland Freshman of the Week: Lorenzo Harrison (Oct. 24, 2016)
****
Rondale Moore, Purdue, Fr., WR
- Broke Purdue’s 46-year old record for most all-purpose yards in a contest with 313 yards against Northwestern
- Rushed twice for 79 yards, including a 76-yard touchdown run, and caught 11 passes for 109 yards and a touchdown
- Added 125 yards on five kickoff returns
- Records his first Freshman of the Week award
- Last Purdue Freshman of the Week: Brian Lankford-Johnson (Oct. 10, 2016)