Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins highlights Week 1 Big Ten weekly honors

By BigTen.org, 4 hours ago

Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins highlights Week 1 Big Ten weekly honors

By BigTen.org, 4 hours ago

Following Big Ten football games on Aug. 30 – Sept. 1, the Offensive, Co-Defensive and Co-Special Teams Players of the Week and Co-Freshmen of the Week in the Big Ten were announced Monday morning. Below are this week’s honorees:

Offensive Player of the Week: Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State, So., QB

  • Making his first career start, completed 22 of 30 passes for 313 yards and five touchdowns to record a victory over Oregon State
  • Became the first quarterback in program history to throw for 300 yards in his first career start
  • Added 24 yards rushing on two carries
  • Earns his first career Offensive Player of the Week award
  • Last Ohio State Offensive Player of the Week: Mike Weber (Nov. 13, 2017)

****

Co-Defensive Players of the Week: Jake Hansen, Illinois, So., LB

  • Tied the Illinois school record with 6.0 tackles for loss in the team’s win against Kent State
  • Recorded a career-high 15 tackles in the contest, including 10 solo stops
  • Nearly tripled his career total for tackles, as he had entered the season with eight tackles
  • Claims his first career Defensive Player of the Week honor
  • Last Illinois Defensive Player of the Week: Tre Watson (Nov. 7, 2016)

****

Antoine Brooks Jr., Maryland, Jr., DB

  • Led the team with 11 tackles, including seven solo stops, as Maryland defeated Texas to open the season for the second straight year
  • Registered the game-sealing interception with 1:04 remaining to complete a 34-29 victory
  • Added one tackle for loss in the contest
  • Earns his first career Defensive Player of the Week honor
  • Last Maryland Defensive Player of the Week: Cole Farrand (Sept. 29, 2014)

****

Co-Special Teams Players of the Week: Ambry Thomas, Michigan, So., DB

  • Registered a 99-yard touchdown on a kickoff return late in the first half at Notre Dame
  • His touchdown marked the fourth kickoff return touchdown of 99 yards or longer in program history and the first since 1994
  • Scored the first touchdown of his career and the first kickoff return score by a Wolverine since 2015
  • Receives his first career Special Teams Player of the Week award
  • Last Michigan Special Teams Player of the Week: Kenny Allen (Oct. 31, 2016)

****

Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota, So., DB

  • Recorded a 76-yard punt return touchdown in a victory over New Mexico State
  • Broke five tackles on the return, which was the first punt return touchdown by a Gopher since 2013
  • Added five tackles in the contest
  • Earns his first career Special Teams Player of the Week award
  • Last Minnesota Special Teams Player of the Week: Rodney Smith (Nov. 13, 2017)

****

Co-Freshmen of the Week: Jeshaun Jones, Maryland, Fr., WR

  • Became the first freshman in at least the last 20 years to record a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown in his first career game and the first to do so in any game since Marcus Mariota in 2012
  • Recorded two catches for 73 yards and one touchdown, one carry for a 28-yard touchdown and one pass completion for a 20-yard touchdown
  • Became the first Big Ten student with a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown in a single contest since Michigan’s Vincent Smith in 2011
  • Claims his first Freshman of the Week award
  • Last Maryland Freshman of the Week: Lorenzo Harrison (Oct. 24, 2016)

****

Rondale Moore, Purdue, Fr., WR

  • Broke Purdue’s 46-year old record for most all-purpose yards in a contest with 313 yards against Northwestern
  • Rushed twice for 79 yards, including a 76-yard touchdown run, and caught 11 passes for 109 yards and a touchdown
  • Added 125 yards on five kickoff returns
  • Records his first Freshman of the Week award
  • Last Purdue Freshman of the Week: Brian Lankford-Johnson (Oct. 10, 2016)

Advertisement

BTN Plus on BTN2Go

BTN Plus on BTN2Go

Events
all times ET
Today
3:30 PMValparaiso at WisconsinWatch
Thursday Sep 6
7:00 PMCentral Florida at MarylandWatch
7:00 PMOakland at Michigan St.Watch
7:00 PMSyracuse at Penn St.Watch
7:00 PMLouisville at PurdueWatch
7:00 PMUIC at WisconsinWatch
8:00 PMLoyola Marymount at NorthwesternWatch
Friday Sep 7
10:00 AMXavier at PurdueWatch

Watch hundreds of live non-televised Big Ten events via BTN Plus on BTN2Go.