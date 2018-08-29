Big Ten releases 2022-25 conference football schedules

By BTN.com staff, 4 hours ago

The Big Ten released its 2022-25 conference schedules Wednesday afternoon.

[ MORE: View full 2022-2025 Big Ten conference schedules (PDF) ]

The conference slate remains nine games, with the East (even years) and West (odd) rotating with five home dates. Week 1 Big Ten games will continue, as well, featuring three of them in both 2022 and 2023.

Here’s a look at the protected crossovers:

  • Illinois & Penn State
  • Indiana & Purdue
  • Iowa & Rutgers
  • Maryland & Northwestern
  • Michigan & Nebraska
  • Michigan State & Minnesota
  • Ohio State & Wisconsin
