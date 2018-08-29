Big Ten releases 2022-25 conference football schedules
The Big Ten released its 2022-25 conference schedules Wednesday afternoon.
[ MORE: View full 2022-2025 Big Ten conference schedules (PDF) ]
The conference slate remains nine games, with the East (even years) and West (odd) rotating with five home dates. Week 1 Big Ten games will continue, as well, featuring three of them in both 2022 and 2023.
Here’s a look at the protected crossovers:
- Illinois & Penn State
- Indiana & Purdue
- Iowa & Rutgers
- Maryland & Northwestern
- Michigan & Nebraska
- Michigan State & Minnesota
- Ohio State & Wisconsin