Here's the full 2018-19 Big Ten men's basketball conference schedule

BTN announced the 2018-19 Big Ten men’s basketball conference schedule Tuesday afternoon, and the full slate, which starts Friday, Nov. 30 and includes 20 games for every team, can be found below.

🏀 changes for 2018-19 season: pic.twitter.com/st9frLJRet — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) August 21, 2018

Friday, November 30

Wisconsin at Iowa

Michigan State at Rutgers

Saturday, December 1

Northwestern at Indiana

Penn State at Maryland

Purdue at Michigan

Sunday, December 2

Illinois at Nebraska

Minnesota at Ohio State

Monday, December 3

Iowa at Michigan State

Rutgers at Wisconsin

Tuesday, December 4

Michigan at Northwestern

Indiana at Penn State

Wednesday, December 5

Ohio State at Illinois (at United Center, Chicago)

Nebraska at Minnesota

Thursday, December 6

Maryland at Purdue

Wednesday, January 2

Nebraska at Maryland

Northwestern at Michigan State

Thursday, January 3

Illinois at Indiana

Penn State at Michigan

Iowa at Purdue

Minnesota at Wisconsin

Saturday, January 5

Michigan State at Ohio State

Maryland at Rutgers

Sunday, January 6

Nebraska at Iowa

Indiana at Michigan

Illinois at Northwestern

Wisconsin at Penn State

Tuesday, January 8

Purdue at Michigan State

Maryland at Minnesota

Wednesday, January 9

Iowa at Northwestern

Ohio State at Rutgers

Thursday, January 10

Michigan at Illinois

Penn State at Nebraska

Friday, January 11

Indiana at Maryland

Purdue at Wisconsin

Saturday, January 12

Ohio State at Iowa

Rutgers at Minnesota

Sunday, January 13

Northwestern at Michigan

Michigan State at Penn State

Monday, January 14

Nebraska at Indiana

Wisconsin at Maryland

Tuesday, January 15

Rutgers at Purdue

Wednesday, January 16

Minnesota at Illinois

Iowa at Penn State

Thursday, January 17

Michigan State at Nebraska

Friday, January 18

Maryland at Ohio State

Northwestern at Rutgers

Saturday, January 19

Penn State at Minnesota

Indiana at Purdue

Michigan at Wisconsin

Sunday, January 20

Illinois at Iowa

Monday, January 21

Maryland at Michigan State

Nebraska at Rutgers

Tuesday, January 22

Minnesota at Michigan

Indiana at Northwestern

Wednesday, January 23

Wisconsin at Illinois

Purdue at Ohio State

Thursday, January 24

Michigan State at Iowa

Friday, January 25

Michigan at Indiana

Saturday, January 26

Illinois at Maryland (at Madison Square Garden, New York)

Ohio State at Nebraska

Rutgers at Penn State

Northwestern at Wisconsin

Sunday, January 27

Iowa at Minnesota

Michigan State at Purdue

Tuesday, January 29

Northwestern at Maryland

Ohio State at Michigan

Wisconsin at Nebraska

Wednesday, January 30

Illinois at Minnesota

Indiana at Rutgers

Thursday, January 31

Purdue at Penn State

Friday, February 1

Michigan at Iowa

Maryland at Wisconsin

Saturday, February 2

Nebraska at Illinois

Indiana at Michigan State

Rutgers at Ohio State

Sunday, February 3

Minnesota at Purdue

Monday, February 4

Penn State at Northwestern

Tuesday, February 5

Michigan State at Illinois

Michigan at Rutgers

Wednesday, February 6

Wisconsin at Minnesota

Maryland at Nebraska

Thursday, February 7

Iowa at Indiana

Penn State at Ohio State

Saturday, February 9

Rutgers at Illinois

Wisconsin at Michigan

Minnesota at Michigan State

Nebraska at Purdue

Sunday, February 10

Ohio State at Indiana

Northwestern at Iowa

Tuesday, February 12

Purdue at Maryland

Michigan at Penn State

Michigan State at Wisconsin

Wednesday, February 13

Minnesota at Nebraska

Rutgers at Northwestern

Thursday, February 14

Illinois at Ohio State

Saturday, February 16

Maryland at Michigan

Indiana at Minnesota

Northwestern at Nebraska

Penn State at Purdue

Iowa at Rutgers

Sunday, February 17

Ohio State at Michigan State

Monday, February 18

Illinois at Wisconsin

Tuesday, February 19

Purdue at Indiana

Maryland at Iowa

Nebraska at Penn State

Wednesday, February 20

Rutgers at Michigan State

Northwestern at Ohio State

Thursday, February 21

Michigan at Minnesota

Friday, February 22

Indiana at Iowa

Saturday, February 23

Penn State at Illinois

Ohio State at Maryland

Purdue at Nebraska

Wisconsin at Northwestern

Sunday, February 24

Michigan State at Michigan

Minnesota at Rutgers

Tuesday, February 26

Wisconsin at Indiana

Iowa at Ohio State

Wednesday, February 27

Maryland at Penn State

Illinois at Purdue

Thursday, February 28

Nebraska at Michigan

Minnesota at Northwestern

Saturday, March 2

Michigan State at Indiana

Rutgers at Iowa

Ohio State at Purdue

Penn State at Wisconsin

Sunday, March 3

Northwestern at Illinois

Michigan at Maryland

Tuesday, March 5

Nebraska at Michigan State

Purdue at Minnesota

Wednesday, March 6

Ohio State at Northwestern

Penn State at Rutgers

Thursday, March 7

Indiana at Illinois

Iowa at Wisconsin

Friday, March 8

Minnesota at Maryland

Saturday, March 9

Michigan at Michigan State

Purdue at Northwestern

Sunday, March 10

Rutgers at Indiana

Iowa at Nebraska

Wisconsin at Ohio State

Illinois at Penn State

All dates subject to change