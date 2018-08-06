Eleven Big Ten stars make ESPN's preseason top 50 college football players
ESPN has released its top 50 college football players entering the 2018 season, and, to little surprise, the Big Ten is well-represented.
Eleven Big Ten players earn recognition, including four in the top 10, paced by Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa (No. 6).
Michigan’s four representatives are tops among Big Ten teams, while Ohio State and Wisconsin each have three.
See all of the Big Ten players on the list below:
6. Ohio State DL Nick Bosa
7. Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor
8. Michigan DL Rashan Gary
9. Penn State QB Trace McSorley
22. Michigan LB Devin Bush
23. Ohio State RB J.K. Dobbins
25. Michigan QB Shea Patterson
32. Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins
42. Wisconsin OL David Edwards
43. Wisconsin LB T.J. Edwards
46. Michigan DL Chase Winovich