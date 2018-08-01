Urban Meyer placed on paid administrative leave at Ohio State
Ohio State head football coach Urban Meyer has been placed on paid administrative leave by the university amid domestic abuse allegations against former Buckeye assistant coach Zach Smith. Meyer fired Smith on July 24.
Ohio State and Meyer released the following statements Wednesday:
Statement from The Ohio State University
The university is conducting an investigation into these allegations. During the inquiry, Urban Meyer will be on paid administrative leave. Ryan Day will serve as acting head football coach during the investigation. We are focused on supporting our players and on getting to the truth as expeditiously as possible.
Statement from Urban Meyer
Gene and I agree that being on leave during this inquiry will facilitate its completion. This allows the team to conduct training camp with minimal distraction. I eagerly look forward to the resolution of this matter.
