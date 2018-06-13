Maryland family reacts to OL Jordan McNair's death
Maryland sophomore offensive lineman Jordan McNair, 19, died Wednesday. McNair was hospitalized following an organized team workout May 29.
“Our team is heartbroken with the loss of Jordan McNair,” DJ Durkin said in a team release. “Jordan was an incredible young man, and his passion and enthusiasm made him an invaluable and beloved member of our team. Jordan was a hard worker and he always had a smile on his face. He was an extremely talented football player and a humble and genuine human being. He embodied the essence of what it means to be a teammate. Jordan was a fighter. Over the past few weeks, Jordan never gave up with his family, friends and team by his side. Our team will continue to be inspired by the spirit of this brave fighter.”
See how the Maryland family reacted to the news below.