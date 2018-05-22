Bren Spillane, Patrick Fredrickson pace 2018 All-Big Ten Baseball Team

The Big Ten on Tuesday announced the 2018 baseball individual award winners and All-Big Ten teams, as selected by the conference coaches. Illinois’ Bren Spillane was named the Big Ten Player of the Year, Minnesota’s Patrick Fredrickson earned Pitcher and Freshman of the Year recognition and Minnesota head coach John Anderson was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year.

Spillane becomes the 10th Illinois standout to claim Big Ten Player of the Year honors, and the first since David Kerian in 2015. A first baseman for the Illini, Spillane ranks first in the Big Ten in batting average (.407), slugging percentage (.944), on base percentage (.512), runs batted in (57) and home runs (22).

Fredrickson becomes the third Minnesota hurler to earn Big Ten Pitcher of the Year accolades and the fourth student to capture Big Ten Freshman of the Year plaudits. In all games, the right-handed starter currently leads the Big Ten in opponent’s batting average (.207) and ranks second with a 1.80 ERA.

Anderson was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year for the seventh time, the most in Big Ten history. Anderson, who claimed the award for the first time since 2016, guided the Golden Gophers to their 24th Big Ten Championship this season.

The Big Ten also announced the Sportsmanship Award honorees from each institution. The students chosen are individuals who have distinguished themselves through sportsmanship and ethical behavior. These students must also be in good academic standing and have demonstrated good citizenship outside of the sports-competition setting.

The complete list of All-Big Ten teams and award winners can be found below.

Player of the Year: Bren Spillane, Illinois

Pitcher of the Year: Patrick Fredrickson, Minnesota

Freshman of the Year: Patrick Fredrickson, Minnesota

Coach of the Year: John Anderson, Minnesota

All-Big Ten First Team

C – Tyler Cropley, Iowa

1B – BREN SPILLANE, ILLINOIS

2B – Nick Dunn, Maryland

SS – TERRIN VAVRA, MINNESOTA

3B – Noah McGowan, Ohio State

OF – Matt Gorski, Indiana

OF – Robert Neustrom, Iowa

OF – Jonathan Engelmann, Michigan

SP – Jonathan Stiever, Indiana

SP – Nick Allgeyer, Iowa

SP – Patrick Fredrickson, Minnesota

RP – Max Meyer, Minnesota

DH – Dominic Clementi, Michigan

UTIL – Matt Lloyd, Indiana

All-Big Ten Second Team

C – Jesse Wilkening, Nebraska

1B – Scott Schreiber, Nebraska

2B – Michael Massey, Illinois

SS – Ben Troike, Illinois

3B – Micah Coffey, Minnesota

OF – Jordan Nwogu, Michigan

OF – Ben Mezzenga, Minnesota

OF – Dominic Canzone, Ohio State

SP – Pauly Milto, Indiana

SP – Tommy Henry, Michigan

SP – Reggie Meyer, Minnesota

RP – Seth Kinker, Ohio State

DH – Scotty Bradley, Indiana

UTIL – Kevin Biondic, Maryland

All-Big Ten Third Team*

C – Nick Dalesandro, Purdue

1B – Jacson McGowan, Purdue

2B – Luke Pettersen, Minnesota

SS – Jack Dunn, Northwestern

3B – Luke Miller, Indiana

OF – Doran Turchin, Illinois

OF – Logan Sowers, Indiana

OF – Tyler Cowles, Ohio State

SP – Ben Dragani, Michigan

SP – Karl Kauffmann, Michigan

SP – Tanner Andrews, Purdue

RP – Joey Gerber, Illinois

RP – Ross Learnard, Purdue

DH – Chris Whelan, Iowa

UTIL – Conner Pohl, Ohio State

All-Big Ten Freshman Team*

C – Gunner Hellstrom, Nebraska

1B – JESSE FRANKLIN, MICHIGAN

2B – Drew Ashley, Indiana

SS – Dan DiGeorgio, Rutgers

3B – Zach Iverson, Michigan State

OF – JORDAN NWOGU, MICHIGAN

OF – Jaxon Hallmark, Nebraska

OF – Dillon Dingler, Ohio State

OF – BEN NISLE, PURDUE

SP – Ben Dragani, Michigan

SP – Mason Erla, Michigan State

SP – PATRICK FREDRICKSON, MINNESOTA

SP – Trent Johnson, Purdue

RP – MAX MEYER, MINNESOTA

DH – Parker Hendershot, Penn State

UTIL – Zach Iverson, Michigan State

Sportsmanship Award Honorees

Jackson Douglas, Illinois

B.J. Sabol, Indiana

Austin Guzzo, Iowa

Billy Phillips, Maryland

Harrison Salter, Michigan

Kory Young, Michigan State

Micah Coffey, Minnesota

Mojo Hagge, Nebraska

J.R. Reimer, Northwestern

Adam Niemeyer, Ohio State

Jake Pilewicz, Penn State

Tanner Andrews, Purdue

Kyle Walker, Rutgers

* Additional honorees due to ties

Unanimous selections in ALL CAPS