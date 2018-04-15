NFL draft history: 10 years of Rutgers’ draft picks

By Tom Dienhart, BTN.com Senior Writer, 7 hours ago

Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

NFL draft history: 10 years of Rutgers’ draft picks

By Tom Dienhart, BTN.com Senior Writer, 7 hours ago

NFL draft history

The NFL draft hasn’t been too kind to Rutgers lately as the Scarlet Knights have had just three picks in the last four drafts. Twice—in 2014 and 2017–Rutgers failed to have a player selected. There was just one pick in 2016.

This year’s draft doesn’t figure to be any more fruitful for Rutgers, as just one player looks like a good bet to be selected: DE Kemoko Turay, who projects as a fifth-rounder. If Turay is tabbed, he would be the first Rutgers defensive lineman picked since DE Raheem Orr was a seventh-round selection in 2004. Other RU players with an outside shot to be picked are DT Sebastian Joseph and WR Janarion Grant.

No Scarlet Knight has been picked higher than the third round since the 2010 draft.

A Rutgers’ defensive player hasn’t been picked since 2013. But interestingly, the position that has produced the most picks the last 10 years is defensive back with six.

Here is a look at how the Scarlet Knights have performed in the last 10 NFL drafts.

RUTGERS DRAFT (2008-17)

Highest pick: 11th overall, OT Anthony Davis, 2010/49ers

Most fertile draft: 2013, seven picks

Total first-round picks: 3

Total picks: 21

Position breakdown:

  • Defensive back: 6
  • Receiver: 4
  • Running back: 3
  • Offensive line: 2
  • Tight end: 2
  • Linebacker: 2
  • Quarterback: 1
  • Fullback: 1

2008

  • Second round: RB Ray Rice, Ravens
  • Third round: G Jeremy Zuttah, Buccaneers

2009

  • First round: WR Kenny Britt, Titans
  • Sixth round: QB Mike Teel, Seahawks
  • Sixth round: DB Jason McCourty, Titans
  • Seventh round: DB Courtney Greene, Seahawks
  • Seventh round: WR Tiquan Underwood, Jaguars

2010

  • First round: OT Anthony Davis, 49ers
  • First round: CB Devin McCourty, Patriots
  • Seventh round: RB Ryan D’Imperio, Vikings

2011

  • None

2012

  • Third round: WR Mohamed Sanu, Bengals

2013

  • Third round: CB Logan Ryan, Patriots
  • Third round: SS Duron Harmon, Patriots
  • Fourth round: LB Khaseem Greene, Bears
  • Seventh round: TE D.C. Jefferson, Cardinals
  • Seventh round: RB Jawan Jamison, Redskins
  • Seventh round: LB Steve Beauharnais, Patriots
  • Seventh round: CB Marcus Cooper, 49ers

2014

  • None

2015

  • Third round: TE Tyler Kroft, Bengals
  • Fifth round: FB Michael Burton, Lions

2016

  • Third round: WR Leonte Carroo, Dolphins

2017

  • None
Tom Dienhart, BTN.com Senior Writer

About Tom Dienhart: BTN.com senior writer Tom Dienhart is a veteran sports journalist who covers Big Ten football and men's basketball for BTN.com and BTN TV. Find him on Twitter and Facebook, and send him questions to his weekly mailbag.

Advertisement

BTN Plus on BTN2Go

BTN Plus on BTN2Go

Events
all times ET
Tuesday Apr 17
4:00 PMVCU at MarylandWatch
4:30 PMMilwaukee at NorthwesternWatch
5:00 PMOhio at Ohio St.Watch
7:00 PMS. Dakota St. at MinnesotaWatch
7:00 PMW. Illinois at IowaWatch
7:00 PMValparaiso at IllinoisWatch
7:00 PMN. Illinois at IowaWatch
7:30 PMOhio at Ohio St.Watch

Watch hundreds of live non-televised Big Ten events via BTN Plus on BTN2Go.