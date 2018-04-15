NFL draft history: 10 years of Rutgers’ draft picks
NFL draft history
- Illinois players drafted
- Indiana players drafted
- Iowa players drafted
- Maryland players drafted
- Michigan players drafted
- Michigan State players drafted
- Minnesota players drafted
- Nebraska players drafted
- Northwestern players drafted
- Ohio State players drafted
- Penn State players drafted
- Purdue players drafted
- Rutgers players drafted
- Wisconsin players drafted
The NFL draft hasn’t been too kind to Rutgers lately as the Scarlet Knights have had just three picks in the last four drafts. Twice—in 2014 and 2017–Rutgers failed to have a player selected. There was just one pick in 2016.
This year’s draft doesn’t figure to be any more fruitful for Rutgers, as just one player looks like a good bet to be selected: DE Kemoko Turay, who projects as a fifth-rounder. If Turay is tabbed, he would be the first Rutgers defensive lineman picked since DE Raheem Orr was a seventh-round selection in 2004. Other RU players with an outside shot to be picked are DT Sebastian Joseph and WR Janarion Grant.
No Scarlet Knight has been picked higher than the third round since the 2010 draft.
A Rutgers’ defensive player hasn’t been picked since 2013. But interestingly, the position that has produced the most picks the last 10 years is defensive back with six.
Here is a look at how the Scarlet Knights have performed in the last 10 NFL drafts.
RUTGERS DRAFT (2008-17)
Highest pick: 11th overall, OT Anthony Davis, 2010/49ers
Most fertile draft: 2013, seven picks
Total first-round picks: 3
Total picks: 21
Position breakdown:
- Defensive back: 6
- Receiver: 4
- Running back: 3
- Offensive line: 2
- Tight end: 2
- Linebacker: 2
- Quarterback: 1
- Fullback: 1
2008
- Second round: RB Ray Rice, Ravens
- Third round: G Jeremy Zuttah, Buccaneers
2009
- First round: WR Kenny Britt, Titans
- Sixth round: QB Mike Teel, Seahawks
- Sixth round: DB Jason McCourty, Titans
- Seventh round: DB Courtney Greene, Seahawks
- Seventh round: WR Tiquan Underwood, Jaguars
2010
- First round: OT Anthony Davis, 49ers
- First round: CB Devin McCourty, Patriots
- Seventh round: RB Ryan D’Imperio, Vikings
2011
- None
2012
- Third round: WR Mohamed Sanu, Bengals
2013
- Third round: CB Logan Ryan, Patriots
- Third round: SS Duron Harmon, Patriots
- Fourth round: LB Khaseem Greene, Bears
- Seventh round: TE D.C. Jefferson, Cardinals
- Seventh round: RB Jawan Jamison, Redskins
- Seventh round: LB Steve Beauharnais, Patriots
- Seventh round: CB Marcus Cooper, 49ers
2014
- None
2015
- Third round: TE Tyler Kroft, Bengals
- Fifth round: FB Michael Burton, Lions
2016
- Third round: WR Leonte Carroo, Dolphins
2017
- None