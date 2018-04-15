NFL draft history: 10 years of Ohio State’s draft picks
When it comes to producing defensive backs, few schools in the nation can match Ohio State. The Buckeyes have had 14 defensive backs selected in the last 10 years. Last year, Ohio State had three players from its secondary picked in the first round: CB Marshon Lattimore; S Malik Hooker; CB Gareon Conley.
The program also has seen a staggering 13 linebackers tabbed since 2008. Raekwon McMillan went in the second round in 2017. Add it up, and Ohio State has had 27 picks in the back half of its defense since 2008. Toss in six defensive line draft picks since 2008, and Ohio State has seen 33 defensive players picked among its 56 draft choices in the last 10 years.
OSU also has developed a reputation for producing receivers, with nine picked in the last 10 years. Curtis Samuel and Noah Brown were selected in last year’s draft.
Look for the Buckeyes to add to their NFL draft production this month, with as many as 11 players selected.
The first Buckeye off the board figures to be CB Denzel Ward, a first-round talent. C Billy Price, DE Sam Hubbard and OT Jamarco Jones all could go in the first-second round. DE Tyquan Lewis and LB Dante Booker look like fourth-rounders, along with DE Jalyn Holmes. LB Jerome Baker and CB Damon Webb are projected as fifth- or sixth-round picks. LB Chris Worley and QB J.T. Barrett could be seven-rounders.
Here is a look at how Ohio State has fared in the last 10 NFL drafts.
OHIO STATE DRAFT (2008-17)
Highest pick: No. 3 overall, DE Joey Bosa, 2016/Chargers
Most fertile draft: 2016, 12 selections
Total first-round picks: 14
Total picks: 56
Position breakdown:
- Defensive back: 14
- Linebacker: 13
- Receiver: 9
- Offensive line: 7
- Defensive line: 6
- Running back: 4
- Tight end: 2
- Quarterback: 1
2008
- First round: LB Vernon Gholston, Jets
- Seventh round: LB Larry Grant, Rams
- Seventh round: OT Kirk Barton, Bengals
2009
- First round: CB Malcolm Jenkins, Saints
- First round: RB Beanie Wells, Cardinals
- Second round: LB James Laurinaitis, Rams
- Second round: WR Brian Robiskie, Browns
- Fourth round: DB Donald Washington, Chiefs
- Fourth round: WR Brian Hartline, Dolphins
- Fifth round: LB Marcus Freeman, Bears
2010
- Fourth round: LB Thaddeus Gibson, Steelers
- Seventh round: DE Doug Worthington, Steelers
- Seventh round: FS Kurt Coleman, Eagles
- Seventh round: LB Austin Spitler, Dolphins
2011
- First round: DE Cameron Heyward, Steelers
- Fourth round: DB Chimdi Chekwa, Raiders
- Fifth round: DB Jermale Hines, Rams
- Sixth round: LB Brian Rolle, Eagles
- Sixth round: LB Ross Homan, Vikings
2012
- Second round: OT Mike Adams, Steelers
- Third round: WR DeVier Posey, Texans
- Sixth round: RB Dan Herron, Bengals
- Sixth round: DB Nate Ebner, Patriots
2013
- Second round: DT Johnathan Hankins, Giants
- Fourth round: LB John Simon, Ravens
- Seventh round: OT Reid Fragel, Bengals
2014
- First round: LB Ryan Shazier, Steelers
- First round: CB Bradley Roby, Broncos
- Second round: RB Carlos Hyde, 49ers
- Second round: OT Jack Mewhort, Colts
- Fifth round: C Corey Linsley, Packers
- Seventh round: DB Christian Bryant, Rams
2015
- Second round: WR Devin Smith, Jets
- Third round: TE Jeff Heuerman, Broncos
- Fourth round: CB Doran Grant, Steelers
- Sixth round: DT Michael Bennett, Jaguars
- Sixth round: WR Evan Spencer, Redskins
2016
- First round: DE Joey Bosa, Chargers
- First round: RB Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys
- First round: CB Eli Apple, Giants
- First round: OT Taylor Decker, Lions
- First round: LB Darron Lee, Jets
- Second round: WR Michael Thomas, Saints
- Second round: S Vonn Bell, Saints
- Third round: DT Adolphus Washington, Bills
- Third round: WR Braxton Miller, Texans
- Third round: TE Nick Vannett, Seahawks
- Fourth round: LB Joshua Perry, Chargers
- Fourth round: QB Cardale Jones, Bills
2017
- First round: CB Marshon Lattimore, Saints
- First round: S Malik Hooker, Colts
- First round: CB Gareon Conley, Raiders
- Second round: WR Curtis Samuel, Panthers
- Second round: LB Raekwon McMillan, Dolphins
- Third round: C Pat Elflein, Vikings
- Seventh round: WR Noah Brown, Cowboys