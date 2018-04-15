NFL draft history: 10 years of Nebraska's draft
NFL draft history
- Illinois players drafted
- Indiana players drafted
- Iowa players drafted
- Maryland players drafted
- Michigan players drafted
- Michigan State players drafted
- Minnesota players drafted
- Nebraska players drafted
- Northwestern players drafted
- Ohio State players drafted
- Penn State players drafted
- Purdue players drafted
- Rutgers players drafted
- Wisconsin players drafted
Nebraska is a proud program that has produced a lot of NFL picks over the years. But last season was a smack of reality, as the Cornhuskers had just one selection. You have to go back to 1965 to find the last time Nebraska had just one draft pick.
The pickings look pretty thin for Nebraska in this year’s draft, with just three players likely to be selected. QB Tanner Lee projects as a sixth- or seventh-rounder, while S Joshua Kalu and K Drew Brown may be seventh-rounders—at best.
The last 10 years have seen Nebraska develop a reputation for producing defensive backs, as nine have been tabbed—more than any other position for NU. Offensive linemen—long a hallmark of the program—have been selected seven times, second most of any position. But only two big uglies have been picked in the last five years.
Nebraska last had a quarterback picked in 2002 when Eric Crouch went in the third round to the Rams after winning the Heisman. But Crouch was moved to receiver. Nebraska has had a number of quarterbacks selected in the draft but not to play the position in the NFL. Like Crouch, Husker QBs often moved to positions like WR or DB in the pros. A few went to Canada to play QB.
Maybe Lee will be the first Husker picked to actually play quarterback since Bruce Mathison was a ninth-round selection of the Chargers in 1983. He has the distinction of being the last Nebraska QB to win an NFL game, doing so in 1987 for the Seahawks as a replacement player during the 1987 NFL players strike. Vince Ferragamo (fourth round 1977, Rams) and David Humm (fifth round 1975, Raiders) are the most noteworthy Nebraska quarterbacks with recent NFL success.
Here is a look at Nebraska in the last 10 NFL drafts.
NEBRASKA DRAFT (2008-17)
Highest pick: No. 2 overall, DT Ndamukong Suh, 2010/Lions
Most fertile draft: 2011, seven picks
Total first-round picks: 2
Total picks: 33
Position breakdown:
- Defensive back: 9
- Offensive line: 7
- Linebacker: 5
- Defensive line: 4
- Running back: 3
- Receiver: 3
- Fullback: 1
- Kicker: 1
2008
- Fifth round: CB Zack Bowman, Bears
- Fifth round: G Carl Nicks, Saints
- Sixth round: LB Bo Ruud, Patriots
2009
- Fifth round: LB Cody Glenn, Redskins
- Sixth round: G Matt Slauson, Jets
- Seventh round: OT Lydon Murtha, Lions
2010
- First round: DT Ndamukong Suh, Lions
- Fourth round: LB Phillip Dillard, Giants
- Fifth round: DB Larry Asante, Browns
2011
- First round: CB Prince Amukamara, Giants
- Fourth round: RB Roy Helu, Redskins
- Fourth round: K Alex Henery, Eagles
- Fifth round: DB DeJon Gomes, Redskins
- Fifth round: WR Niles Paul, Redskins
- Sixth round: G Keith Williams, Steelers
- Seventh round: DB Eric Hagg, Browns
2012
- Second round: LB Lavonte David, Buccaneers
- Fourth round: DE Jared Crick, Texans
- Seventh round: CB Alfonzo Dennard, Patriots
- Seventh round: OT Marcel Jones, Saints
2013
- Sixth round: RB Rex Burkhead, Bengals
- Seventh round: SS Daimion Stafford, Titans
2014
- Second round: CB Stanley Jean-Baptiste, Saints
- Third round: G Spencer Long, Redskins
- Sixth round: WR Quincy Enunwa, Jets
2015
- Second round: RB Ameer Abdullah, Lions
- Second round: LB Randy Gregory, Cowboys
- Fifth round: WR Kenny Bell, Buccaneers
2016
- Third round: DT Maliek Collins, Cowboys
- Third round: DT Vincent Valentine, Patriots
- Fourth round: OT Alex Lewis, Ravens
- Sixth round: FB Andy Janovich, Broncos
2017
- Fifth round: S Nate Gerry, Eagles