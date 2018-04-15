NFL draft history: 10 years of Maryland's draft picks

By Tom Dienhart, BTN.com Senior Writer, 7 hours ago

The last 10 NFL drafts haven’t been fruitful for Maryland, as the program has had just 17 picks. Do the math. That’s not even an average of two selections a year. And the the Terrapins have had just one first-round selection. Two times, Maryland has had no picks, including last year; on three other occasions, the program has had just one pick.

That poor draft history could be changing in coming years, as DJ Durkin has recruited very well since taking over in 2016. If the talent is as good as advertised, some of those decorated signees of the last three years could become NFL picks. Stay tuned.

In the last 10 drafts, defensive backs, wideouts and d-linemen have led the way with four picks at each position.

The Terps most likely to be picked later this month are WR D.J. Moore—a possible late-first-rounder—and CB JC Jackson. Others to watch are RB Ty Johnson, OT Damian Prince and LB Jermaine Carter, Jr.

Here is a breakdown of how Maryland has fared in the last 10 NFL drafts.

MARYLAND DRAFT (2008-17)

Highest pick: WR Darrius Heyward-Bey, 7th overall, 2009/Raiders

Most fertile draft: 2009, five picks

Total first-round picks: 1

Total picks: 17

Position breakdown:

  • Defensive back: 4
  • Receiver: 4
  • Defensive line: 4
  • Offensive line: 2
  • Linebacker: 1
  • Tight end: 1
  • Running back: 1

2008

  • Fourth round: DT Dre Moore, Buccaneers

2009

  • First round: WR Darrius Heyward-Bey, Raiders
  • Third round: DB Kevin Barnes, Redskins
  • Seventh round: LB Moise Fokou, Eagles
  • Seventh round: G Jaimie Thomas, Colts
  • Seventh round: TE Dan Gronkowski, Lions

2010

  • Fourth round: G Bruce Campbell, Raiders
  • Fifth round: CB Nolan Carroll, Dolphins

2011

  • Second round: WR Torrey Smith, Ravens
  • Seventh round: RB Da’Rel Scott, Giants

2012

  • None

2013

  • Seventh round: WR Kevin Dorsey, Packers

2014

  • Third round: CB Dexter McDougle, Jets

2015

  • Fifth round: WR Stefon Diggs, Vikings
  • Sixth round: NT Darius Kilgo, Broncos

2016

  • Second round: S Sean Davis, Steelers
  • Third round: DE Yannick Ngakoue, Jaguars
  • Fifth round: DT Quinton Jefferson, Seahawks

2017

  • None
