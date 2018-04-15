NFL draft history: 10 years of Maryland's draft picks
NFL draft history
- Illinois players drafted
- Indiana players drafted
- Iowa players drafted
- Maryland players drafted
- Michigan players drafted
- Michigan State players drafted
- Minnesota players drafted
- Nebraska players drafted
- Northwestern players drafted
- Ohio State players drafted
- Penn State players drafted
- Purdue players drafted
- Rutgers players drafted
- Wisconsin players drafted
The last 10 NFL drafts haven’t been fruitful for Maryland, as the program has had just 17 picks. Do the math. That’s not even an average of two selections a year. And the the Terrapins have had just one first-round selection. Two times, Maryland has had no picks, including last year; on three other occasions, the program has had just one pick.
That poor draft history could be changing in coming years, as DJ Durkin has recruited very well since taking over in 2016. If the talent is as good as advertised, some of those decorated signees of the last three years could become NFL picks. Stay tuned.
In the last 10 drafts, defensive backs, wideouts and d-linemen have led the way with four picks at each position.
The Terps most likely to be picked later this month are WR D.J. Moore—a possible late-first-rounder—and CB JC Jackson. Others to watch are RB Ty Johnson, OT Damian Prince and LB Jermaine Carter, Jr.
Here is a breakdown of how Maryland has fared in the last 10 NFL drafts.
MARYLAND DRAFT (2008-17)
Highest pick: WR Darrius Heyward-Bey, 7th overall, 2009/Raiders
Most fertile draft: 2009, five picks
Total first-round picks: 1
Total picks: 17
Position breakdown:
- Defensive back: 4
- Receiver: 4
- Defensive line: 4
- Offensive line: 2
- Linebacker: 1
- Tight end: 1
- Running back: 1
2008
- Fourth round: DT Dre Moore, Buccaneers
2009
- First round: WR Darrius Heyward-Bey, Raiders
- Third round: DB Kevin Barnes, Redskins
- Seventh round: LB Moise Fokou, Eagles
- Seventh round: G Jaimie Thomas, Colts
- Seventh round: TE Dan Gronkowski, Lions
2010
- Fourth round: G Bruce Campbell, Raiders
- Fifth round: CB Nolan Carroll, Dolphins
2011
- Second round: WR Torrey Smith, Ravens
- Seventh round: RB Da’Rel Scott, Giants
2012
- None
2013
- Seventh round: WR Kevin Dorsey, Packers
2014
- Third round: CB Dexter McDougle, Jets
2015
- Fifth round: WR Stefon Diggs, Vikings
- Sixth round: NT Darius Kilgo, Broncos
2016
- Second round: S Sean Davis, Steelers
- Third round: DE Yannick Ngakoue, Jaguars
- Fifth round: DT Quinton Jefferson, Seahawks
2017
- None