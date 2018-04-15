NFL draft history: 10 years of Indiana's draft picks
The Indiana program has been surging in recent years, making a bowl in 2015 and 2016 before barely missing the postseason in 2017. Tom Allen has the Hoosiers pointed in the right direction with an enthusiastic style built around defense.
Offensive linemen have been picked most often in the last 10 drafts with four tabbed. In fact, last year, IU’s lone pick was guard Dan Feeney, a third-round pick of the Chargers. Three of the top four positions among drafted IU players the last 10 years have been on offense. But several players off the 2017 defense figure to be selected this year in what could be one of Indiana’s most fertile drafts in recent years for a program that three times since 2008 failed to have any NFL selections (2009, 2012 and 2013).
TE Ian Thomas, WR Simmie Cobbs, CB Rashard Fant and LBs Tegray Scales and Chris Covington all could be selected. Scales, Thomas and Cobbs are the most likely to be picked, with Scales probably the first Hoosier off the board. And Scales’ selection would be historic: Indiana hasn’t had a linebacker drafted since in 1988, when Van Waiters was selected in the third round by the Browns.
Another factoid: Just one defensive lineman has been picked in the last 10 drafts, with DE Jammie Kirlew going in the seventh round to the Broncos in 2010.
Most amazing of all: Indiana hasn’t had a first-round pick since WR Thomas Lewis was tabbed 24th overall in 1994 by the Giants.
Here is a look at Indiana in the last 10 NFL drafts.
INDIANA DRAFT (2008-17)
Highest pick: OT Rodger Saffold, second-round/33rd overall, 2010 Rams
Most fertile draft: 2010 and 2016, three picks
Total first-round selections: None
Total picks: 14
Position breakdown:
- Offensive line: 4
- Receiver: 3
- Defensive back: 2
- Running back: 2
- Defensive line: 1
- Tight end: 1
- Quarterback: 1
2008
- Second round: CB Tracy Porter, Saints
- Second round: WR James Hardy, Bills
2010
- Second round: OT Rodger Saffold, Rams
- Seventh round: DE Jammie Kirlew, Broncos
- Seventh round: DB Ray Fisher, Colts
2011
- Fourth round: OT James Brewer, Giants
- Fourth round: WR Tandon Doss, Ravens
2014
- Second round: WR Cody Latimer, Broncos
- Seventh round: TE Ted Bolser, Redskins
2015
- Third round: RB Tevin Coleman, Falcons
2016
- Second round: OT Jason Spriggs, Packers
- Fifth round: RB Jordan Howard, Bears
- Sixth round: QB Nate Sudfeld, Redskins
2017
- Third round: G Dan Feeney, Chargers