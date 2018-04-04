BTN League of Legends Championship Begins Friday

The BTN League of Legends Championship tournament begins on Friday as the top eight teams from the BTN League of Legends regular season face-off for a chance at the League of Legends College Championship. Teams from all 14 Big Ten Conference schools participated in the regular season competition, which features the most played PC video game in the world.

Ohio State earned the top overall seed after securing the Big Ten East division crown with a perfect 7-0 record, while Illinois captured the No. 2 seed with an undefeated (7-0) record in the Big Ten West. The Buckeyes and Illini also featured the league’s two top-scoring threats, with Zach “Dare 2 Defy” Previte (OSU) and Joshua “Xeno” Kim (ILL) setting the pace.

The BTN League of Legends champion and runner-up will each earn berths in the College Championship play-in tournament, and the final eight will advance to the League of Legends College Championship. The championship is held in the North America LCS Arena in Los Angeles from June 7th – 10th.

All playoff matches will be streamed on both BTN2Go and Twitch.

This past January BTN and Riot Games, the creator of League of Legends, announced a new two-year partnership to launch the second and third BTN League of Legends seasons in 2018 and 2019. League of Legends is a fast-paced, team-oriented (5-v-5) online game of skill and strategy with more than 100 million monthly active players worldwide. The game has become especially popular on college campuses where players have been competing in a College League of Legends competition since 2014. This season is the biggest yet, featuring more than 300 university teams, including more than 30 programs that offer scholarships, playing across the U.S. and Canada.