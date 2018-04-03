See where Big Ten teams land in way-too-early 2018-19 polls

By Brent Yarina, BTN.com Senior Editor, 2 hours ago

You know the drill by now: As soon as the final second ticks off the clock in just about any sport, the way-too-early preseason top 25 polls get released.

[ MORE: Dienhart: Way-too-early look at 2018-19 Big Ten standings ]

Well, here’s how several sites see things shaking out, as of now. Not only are these insanely early, but they are fluid, as players will continue to declare for the 2018 NBA Draft.

BLEACHER REPORT
8. Michigan
16. Penn State
19. Michigan State
22. Maryland

CBS
11. Michigan State
17. Maryland
23. Michigan

ESPN
11. Michigan State
12. Michigan
24. Purdue

NBC SPORTS
14. Michigan State
18. Maryland

SI
4. Michigan
12. Michigan State
18. Maryland

SN
9. Michigan
10. Michigan State
15. Wisconsin
17. Maryland
23. Penn State

SB NATION
10. Michigan
11. Michigan State

YAHOO
9. Michigan State
12. Michigan
25. Wisconsin

