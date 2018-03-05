Michigan jumps to No. 7, gives Big Ten three top 10 teams in AP poll

Fresh off its second consecutive memorable Big Ten tourney title, Michigan has entered the top 10 of the latest AP poll, released Monday.

The seventh-ranked Wolverines, in fact, moved up eight spots after beating Iowa, Nebraska, Michigan State and Purdue en route to the Big Ten tourney title.

No. 4 Michigan State dropped two spots, but still paces the Big Ten. Purdue comes in at No. 10, to round out the Big Ten’s top 10 teams, and Ohio State is No. 17.

View the full poll below.

AP Rankings
Rankings as of 3/5/2018
Rank School Record Votes Prev
1 Virginia Cavaliers 28-2 1625 (65) 1
2 Villanova Wildcats 27-4 1516 4
3 Xavier Musketeers 27-4 1510 3
4 Michigan State Spartans 29-4 1346 2
5 Duke Blue Devils 25-6 1340 5
6 Gonzaga Bulldogs 28-4 1254 7
7 Michigan Wolverines 28-7 1231 15
8 Cincinnati Bearcats 27-4 1213 10
9 Kansas Jayhawks 24-7 1129 6
10 Purdue Boilermakers 28-6 1096 8
11 Wichita State Shockers 24-6 861 11
12 North Carolina Tar Heels 22-9 852 9
13 Tennessee Volunteers 23-7 825 16
14 Texas Tech Red Raiders 23-8 784 12
15 Arizona Wildcats 24-7 739 19
16 Auburn Tigers 25-6 692 14
17 Ohio State Buckeyes 24-8 603 13
18 West Virginia Mountaineers 22-9 486 20
19 Clemson Tigers 22-8 422 18
20 Saint Mary’s Gaels 28-4 385 22
21 Houston Cougars 24-6 247 25
22 Nevada Wolf Pack 26-6 218 21
23 Florida Gators 20-11 192 NR
24 Miami (FL) Hurricanes 22-8 191 NR
25 Rhode Island Rams 23-6 86 17
St. Bonaventure Bonnies 24-6 72 NR
Kentucky Wildcats 21-10 66 23
TCU Horned Frogs 21-10 45 NR
Loyola Chicago Ramblers 28-5 43 NR
Virginia Tech Hokies 21-10 15 NR
Seton Hall Pirates 21-10 10 NR
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders 24-6 9 24
Creighton Bluejays 21-10 8 NR
Arkansas Razorbacks 21-10 4 NR
North Carolina State Wolfpack 21-10 2 NR
Nebraska Cornhuskers 22-10 2 NR
Kansas State Wildcats 21-10 2 NR
New Mexico State Aggies 25-5 1 NR
Florida State Seminoles 20-10 1 NR
Buffalo Bulls 23-8 1 NR
Texas A&M Aggies 20-11 1 NR
