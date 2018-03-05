Michigan jumps to No. 7, gives Big Ten three top 10 teams in AP poll

Fresh off its second consecutive memorable Big Ten tourney title, Michigan has entered the top 10 of the latest AP poll, released Monday.

The seventh-ranked Wolverines, in fact, moved up eight spots after beating Iowa, Nebraska, Michigan State and Purdue en route to the Big Ten tourney title.

No. 4 Michigan State dropped two spots, but still paces the Big Ten. Purdue comes in at No. 10, to round out the Big Ten’s top 10 teams, and Ohio State is No. 17.

