Game 4: Michigan Wolverines outlast Iowa, 77-71, in overtime

NEW YORK — Michigan was the pick of some to win the Big Ten tourney for a second year in a row. Last year, the Wolverines did it as a No. 8 seed. This year, Michigan is a No. 5 seed, arriving in New York riding a five-game winning streak.

The Wolverines remained hot, taking a 77-71 OT win vs. pesky No. 12 Iowa despite hitting just 3-of-19 3-pointers. The Hawkeyes got to Thursday after dumping No. 13 Illinois in the opener on Wednesday. Alas, Iowa’s season ends, as the program will miss the Big Dance for a second year in a row after making it from 2014-16.

Top star: Michigan’s Charles Matthews tallied 16 points, hitting 5-of-10 shots, to go along with eight rebounds in 41 minutes. Hat’s off to the Kentucky transfer.

18, free throws Michigan made, the same number Iowa attempted. (The Wolverines attempted 32, though, for a 56 percent clip.)

Top shot: After missing two 3-pointers that would have tied the game, Iowa was forced to foul Michigan with less than a minute to go. But the Wolverines’ Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman missed the front end of a one-and-one. Iowa had one more chance. And Jordan Bohannon drained a looooooong 3-pointer with 16 seconds left to forge a 67-67 tie and force OT. This after he had left the court earlier with an injury.

Top dunk: Early in the second half, Michigan’s Moe Wagner threw down a vicious one-handed slam that brought the crowd to its feet. Props to Charles Matthews, too, who caught some serious air on a two-handed slam in the second half.

It was over when: In OT, Iowa’s Luka Garza hit one of two free throws to give the Hawkeyes a 70-69 lead with 2:33 left. But Michigan’s Duncan Robinson answered with a 3-pointer to give the Wolverines a 72-70 lead with 2:17 remaining. Iowa had a few shots to tie the game with a 3-pointer in the final minute, but it came up short time and again vs. a Michigan team that had Moe Wagner and Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman on the bench fouled out.

Did you see that? In the first half, Zavier Simpson hit a stunning one-handed, teardrop runner that seemed like it was gonna kiss the roof of Madison Square Garden.

Notable:

Michigan has won at least one Big Ten tourney game 12 seasons in a row.

This was Iowa’s first OT game in Big Ten tourney history.

This is the third consecutive year Michigan has won an OT game in the Big Ten tourney. It beat Northwestern in 2016 and Purdue last year.