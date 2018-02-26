Carsen Edwards, Brad Davison claim season's final weekly honors

The Big Ten office released its final weekly honors for the 2017-18 men’s basketball season Monday.

The winners: Purdue’s Carsen Edwards (player of the week) and Wisconsin’s Brad Davison (freshman of the week).

Read more about each player’s week below.

Player of the Week: Carsen Edwards, Purdue, G



Averaged 29.0 points, 5.0 assists, 4.5 rebounds and went 17-of-31 (.548) from the field, including 7-of-14 (.500) from 3-point range, last week in victories over Illinois and Minnesota

Scored a career-high 40 points at Illinois on Thursday, the most for a Purdue sophomore since 1993 and the most for a Purdue guard since 1970

Added 18 points with seven assists, four rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots in a win over Minnesota on Sunday

Earns his second career Big Ten Player of the Week honor

Last Purdue Player of the Week: Vincent Edwards (Jan. 29, 2018)

Freshman of the Week: Brad Davison, Wisconsin, G



Averaged 18.0 points, 3.3 assists and 3.0 rebounds in three contests last week

Recorded with 19 points and matched career highs in 3-pointers (five) and steals (four) in a win over Minnesota

Scored a career-high 30 points, grabbed three boards and dished out two assists against Michigan State on Sunday, becoming the first Wisconsin freshman with a 30-point game since 1996

Earns his second Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor

Last Wisconsin Freshman of the Week: Brad Davison (Nov. 27, 2017)