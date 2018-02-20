@BTNStatsGuys: Big Ten tourney seed scenarios entering Tuesday night

The final week of the season marches on, and Tuesday features a trio of Big Ten games.

Before the action tips off, here’s the latest look at Big Ten tournament seed scenarios.

1. Michigan State (14-2)

Already clinched double-bye

Clinches #1 seed with wins over Illinois and at Wisconsin OR split in final 2 games + Ohio State loss OR Ohio State loss + 2 Purdue losses

Can fall as low as #3 seed with 2 losses + 2 Purdue wins + 1 Ohio State win

2. Ohio State (13-3)

Already clinched double-bye

Clinches #1 seed with wins over Rutgers and at Indiana AND a Michigan State loss

Can fall as low as #3 seed with 2 losses + Purdue win OR split in final 2 games + 2 Purdue wins

3. Purdue (13-3)

Already clinched double-bye

Clinches #1 seed with wins at Illinois and home vs Minnesota + 2 Michigan State losses + Ohio State loss

Can fall as low as #3 seed with MSU win + 2 Ohio State wins

4. Nebraska (11-5)

Can clinch #4 seed and double-bye with wins over Indiana and Penn State OR with a split in final 2 games + Michigan loss

Can fall as low as #7 with 2 losses + Indiana win over Ohio State + Penn State win over Michigan

Seed range: 4-7

5. Michigan (11-5)

Can clinch #4 seed and double-bye with wins at Penn State and at Maryland + Nebraska loss OR with split in final 2 games + 2 Nebraska losses

Can fall as low as #6 seed with 2 losses + Nebraska loss to Penn State

Seed range: 4-6

6. Indiana (9-7)

Can’t clinch double-bye.

Can clinch #5 seed with wins at Nebraska and home vs Ohio State + Nebraska loss to Penn State

Can fall as low as #7 seed

7. Penn State (9-7)

Can clinch double-bye with wins vs Michigan and at Nebraska + Michigan loss at Maryland + Nebraska loss to Indiana

Can fall as low as #7 seed with split in final 2 games + Indiana win OR if they lost both games

Seed range: 4-7

8. Maryland (8-9)

Clinched #8 seed

Will open next Thursday at noon vs. #9 seed

9. Northwestern (6-10)

Clinches #9 seed with win vs Wisconsin

Can also clinch #9 seed with loss vs Wisconsin but path is long: beat Iowa, Wisconsin loss to Michigan State, Purdue loses twice, Nebraska and Michigan each win twice

Clinches #10 seed with losses vs Wisconsin and at Iowa

Seed range: 9-10

10. Wisconsin (6-10)

Clinched single-bye

Can clinch #9 seed with wins at Northwestern and home vs Michigan State OR with a split in final 2 games and 2 Northwestern losses

Can also clinch #9 seed with just a win at Northwestern as long as the following scenario doesn’t happen: Loss vs Michigan State, Northwestern win at Iowa, Purdue loses twice, Nebraska and Michigan each win twice

Clinches #10 seed with loss at Northwestern

Seed range: 9-10

11. Illinois (3-12)

Can clinch #11 seed with wins at Michigan State, home vs Purdue and at Rutgers

Seed range: 11-14

****

Teams 12-14 are locked into playing Wednesday, along with No. 11 Illinois.

12. Minnesota (3-13)

13. Iowa (3-13)

14. Rutgers (3-13)