@BTNStatsGuys: Big Ten tourney seed scenarios entering Tuesday night
The final week of the season marches on, and Tuesday features a trio of Big Ten games.
Before the action tips off, here’s the latest look at Big Ten tournament seed scenarios.
1. Michigan State (14-2)
- Already clinched double-bye
- Clinches #1 seed with wins over Illinois and at Wisconsin OR split in final 2 games + Ohio State loss OR Ohio State loss + 2 Purdue losses
- Can fall as low as #3 seed with 2 losses + 2 Purdue wins + 1 Ohio State win
2. Ohio State (13-3)
- Already clinched double-bye
- Clinches #1 seed with wins over Rutgers and at Indiana AND a Michigan State loss
- Can fall as low as #3 seed with 2 losses + Purdue win OR split in final 2 games + 2 Purdue wins
3. Purdue (13-3)
- Already clinched double-bye
- Clinches #1 seed with wins at Illinois and home vs Minnesota + 2 Michigan State losses + Ohio State loss
- Can fall as low as #3 seed with MSU win + 2 Ohio State wins
4. Nebraska (11-5)
- Can clinch #4 seed and double-bye with wins over Indiana and Penn State OR with a split in final 2 games + Michigan loss
- Can fall as low as #7 with 2 losses + Indiana win over Ohio State + Penn State win over Michigan
- Seed range: 4-7
5. Michigan (11-5)
- Can clinch #4 seed and double-bye with wins at Penn State and at Maryland + Nebraska loss OR with split in final 2 games + 2 Nebraska losses
- Can fall as low as #6 seed with 2 losses + Nebraska loss to Penn State
- Seed range: 4-6
6. Indiana (9-7)
- Can’t clinch double-bye.
- Can clinch #5 seed with wins at Nebraska and home vs Ohio State + Nebraska loss to Penn State
- Can fall as low as #7 seed
7. Penn State (9-7)
- Can clinch double-bye with wins vs Michigan and at Nebraska + Michigan loss at Maryland + Nebraska loss to Indiana
- Can fall as low as #7 seed with split in final 2 games + Indiana win OR if they lost both games
- Seed range: 4-7
8. Maryland (8-9)
- Clinched #8 seed
- Will open next Thursday at noon vs. #9 seed
9. Northwestern (6-10)
- Clinches #9 seed with win vs Wisconsin
- Can also clinch #9 seed with loss vs Wisconsin but path is long: beat Iowa, Wisconsin loss to Michigan State, Purdue loses twice, Nebraska and Michigan each win twice
- Clinches #10 seed with losses vs Wisconsin and at Iowa
- Seed range: 9-10
10. Wisconsin (6-10)
- Clinched single-bye
- Can clinch #9 seed with wins at Northwestern and home vs Michigan State OR with a split in final 2 games and 2 Northwestern losses
- Can also clinch #9 seed with just a win at Northwestern as long as the following scenario doesn’t happen: Loss vs Michigan State, Northwestern win at Iowa, Purdue loses twice, Nebraska and Michigan each win twice
- Clinches #10 seed with loss at Northwestern
- Seed range: 9-10
11. Illinois (3-12)
- Can clinch #11 seed with wins at Michigan State, home vs Purdue and at Rutgers
- Seed range: 11-14
Teams 12-14 are locked into playing Wednesday, along with No. 11 Illinois.
12. Minnesota (3-13)
13. Iowa (3-13)
14. Rutgers (3-13)