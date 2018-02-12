Miles Bridges, Trent Frazier claim weekly Big Ten honors

The Big Ten office released its latest weekly men’s basketball award winners Monday, and the recipients won’t surprise many.

Michigan State’s Miles Bridges claimed player of the week, and Illinois’ Trent Frazier took home freshman of the week.

Player of the Week: Miles Bridges, Michigan State, G/F

Averaged 22.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and went 17-of-28 (.607) from the field in two wins last week

Scored 25 points and added four rebounds and four assists in a 96-93 win at Iowa to begin the week

Notched 20 points with three rebounds and an assist, including the game-winning 3-pointer with 2.7 seconds remaining to secure a 68-65 win vs. Purdue

Had 20 points vs. Purdue for his 24th game in double figures and the 10th game this season with at least 20 points

Earns his second career Big Ten Player of the Week honor

Last Michigan State Player of the Week: Nick Ward (Jan. 2, 2018)

Freshman of the Week: Trent Frazier, Illinois, G

