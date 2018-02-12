Miles Bridges, Trent Frazier claim weekly Big Ten honors
The Big Ten office released its latest weekly men’s basketball award winners Monday, and the recipients won’t surprise many.
Michigan State’s Miles Bridges claimed player of the week, and Illinois’ Trent Frazier took home freshman of the week.
Player of the Week: Miles Bridges, Michigan State, G/F
- Averaged 22.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and went 17-of-28 (.607) from the field in two wins last week
- Scored 25 points and added four rebounds and four assists in a 96-93 win at Iowa to begin the week
- Notched 20 points with three rebounds and an assist, including the game-winning 3-pointer with 2.7 seconds remaining to secure a 68-65 win vs. Purdue
- Had 20 points vs. Purdue for his 24th game in double figures and the 10th game this season with at least 20 points
- Earns his second career Big Ten Player of the Week honor
- Last Michigan State Player of the Week: Nick Ward (Jan. 2, 2018)
***
Freshman of the Week: Trent Frazier, Illinois, G
- Averaged 19.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, went 12-of-31 (.387) from the field and 9-of-17 (.529) from 3-point range
- Scored a career-high 32 points vs. Wisconsin, the top scoring outing of the year by a Big Ten freshman, the most by an Illinois freshman in 24 years and the No. 3 all-time scoring mark ever by an Illinois freshman
- Made seven 3-pointers vs. Wisconsin to set the Illinois single-game mark for a freshman and become the second Illini player ever to have two 7+ 3-pointer games in a single season
- Scored six points, grabbed four rebounds and had three steals vs. Penn State
- Earns his second Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor
- Last Illinois Freshman of the Week: Trent Frazier (Dec. 26, 2017); Prior: Jalen Coleman-Lands (Feb. 29, 2016)